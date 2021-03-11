NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA) to Hold "The Human Center of Digital Development and the Tools to Support It" Virtual Seminar and Panel Discussion for Financial Technology Professionals
The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual seminar and panel discussion on "The Human Center of Digital Development and the Tools to Support It" on March 25, 2021. John Burke, CTO with Nemertes, will moderate the discussion. Speakers and panelists include representatives from financial services and Sponsors: Appian (Platinum Speaker), PagerDuty, RingCentral, and CloudBees.
"Tools to power collaboration have improved enormously in recent years, and made it possible for office and knowledge workers to stay productive through the pandemic," John notes, "but to build a sustainable work-from-anywhere program, especially for developers, requires more than just the tools. We have to embrace the tools with an eye on developers as people and on meeting their needs in the spaces where they work."
Event Overview
It's no secret that the future is all about "going digital". Financial services leaders are inundated with advice on how to digitally enable everything from contact centers to the back office. Technologies such as analytics, AI, and automation accelerate these shifts and help the business do more business faster and more easily.
So, programmers and developers now focus on "digital enablement" — but how does the business enable that?
This seminar and panel will focus on how modern collaborative and development tools, ranging from conferencing and white board to static code scanners and CI/CD management, enable the people developing software to deliver transformative applications in the new work-from-anywhere world reliably, quickly, securely, and sustainably.
About the Wall Street Technology Association
The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Management, Digital Development, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, Infrastructure, Emerging Technologies, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
About Nemertes
Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions. http://www.nemertes.com.
