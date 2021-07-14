NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual seminar and panel discussion on "Smart, Fast, Effective: Cybersecurity in the Age of Analytics & Automation" on July 21, 2021.
Speakers at this event include Keynote and Panel Moderator: Johna Till Johnson, CEO and Founder, Nemertes; Platinum Speaking Sponsor: Okta; Gold Speaking Sponsor: Zoom Video Communications; Speaking Sponsors: Protiviti, Tessian, and Verizon Business Group; Panel Sponsors: Armis, Egress Software Technologies, F5, and Sonatype; and On-Demand Video Sponsors: Menlo Security, Proofpoint, ReliaQuest, and Rubrik. For more information, visit: https://www.wsta.org/events/event/cybersecurity-2/
"Effective cybersecurity is as much an art as it is a science," says Johna Till Johnson, CEO of Nemertes and Content Committee Chair for the WSTA. "While there are plenty of well-designed frameworks and methodologies, cybersecurity is a moving target. Connecting with other cybersecurity professionals and sharing best practices is a key part of staying up to speed."
Event Description
This event brings together cybersecurity professionals from across the financial services industry to review the threat universe facing financial cybersecurity firms, review operational security best practices, and highlight critical technology areas.
Cybersecurity is a perennial challenge for financial services firms. Even the most powerful and sophisticated cybersecurity teams are confronted by equally powerful and sophisticated hackers (many funded by nation states). And while standards and frameworks such as NIST's cybersecurity framework and the MITRE ATT&CK framework can provide helpful guidelines, many times financial services firms find themselves operating far ahead of these standards.
The best defense? Staying informed and ahead of the curve when it comes to technology, threats, and best practices.
About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)
The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational Digital News provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.
About Nemertes
Nemertes is a global research-based advisory and consulting firm that analyzes the business value of emerging technologies. Since 2002, we have provided strategic recommendations based on data-driven operational and business metrics to help organizations deliver successful technology transformation to employees and customers. Simply put: Nemertes' better data helps clients make better decisions. http://www.nemertes.com
