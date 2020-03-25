MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallbox, a smart charging company and leading manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Europe, today announced that Quasar was named a winner in the Energy & Sustainability category for the 2020 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes and honors the world's best innovations and innovators.
"At Wallbox we see a future in which our societies can rely on renewable energy instead of fossil fuel. We are committed to making charging as simple as possible so that more people can use electric vehicles. However, our vision expands beyond charging, because making this shift requires more intelligent and efficient energy management. Quasar allows users to connect their vehicles, home and grid to use energy more efficiently. That means it also allows you to feed energy stored in your EV batteries' back to your home or to the grid when it is needed," said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox. "Our team worked incredibly hard to build a bidirectional charger like Quasar for the home, something the world has never seen before, and we are extremely honored that our innovation is now being recognized by the esteemed Edison Awards."
Quasar is the world's first bidirectional charger designed for the home. It not only charges EVs but can also send electricity back to the grid or even power a home. Previously, this bidirectional technology was only available at three times the price in very large formats in pilot projects used in fleet depots. Wallbox's team of engineers developed an innovative way to make this technology available for consumers in a sleek and compact size at a significantly lower price.
Quasar works with a mobile application (iOS and Android) and an energy management platform that makes it easy for the user to control the charger and all its functionalities. Quasar allows the user to easily set parameters of when they want the battery of their electric vehicle to be used to power their home.
Quasar also features advanced facial recognition and gesture control technology, allowing the security and flexibility to share accounts with friends and neighbors. In addition to facial recognition, Quasar can also authenticate using Bluetooth proximity, the Wallbox app, and RFID.
Among the nomination entries comprising the best products, services, and businesses in innovation for the year 2020, Quasar was chosen as a winner by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world.
"After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize Quasar as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.
About Wallbox
Wallbox was founded in 2015 by Enric Asunción and Eduard Castañeda. Wallbox designs, develops and manufactures intelligent charging solutions for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids for both domestic and business use. Its customers include leading automobile manufacturers and major electricity utilities. Research, technical development, product testing and manufacturing are all carried out at the Barcelona headquarters, where Wallbox has a large engineering team and a production capacity of 100,000 chargers per year. Wallbox currently has subsidiaries in Europe (Spain), North America (California), and China.
More information can be found at https://wallbox.com.
About the Edison Awards
The Edison Awards is the world's most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.