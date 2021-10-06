AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Open Infrastructure (OpenInfra) Foundation today unveiled a new virtual event—and the return of its flagship in-person event, the OpenInfra Summit.
OpenInfra Live: Keynotes is a new virtual event taking place November 17 and 18 at 9am CT / 1500 UTC. Highlights of this two-day special edition of OpenInfra Live will include opportunities to learn why OpenStack deployments at Walmart, Workday and others are growing, and to meet the newest players in the OpenInfra community. At the event, participants will interact with leaders of open source projects such as OpenStack and Kubernetes to hear new examples of how these projects support OpenInfra use cases like hybrid cloud. Other sessions present insights into the role open source plays in public cloud economics. Also, the community will announce this year's Superuser Awards winner at the OpenInfra Live: Keynotes event.
Confirmed speakers for OpenInfra Live: Keynotes include:
- Martin Casado—partner at Andreessen Horowitz, will deep dive into his research around hybrid cloud economics
- Gerald Bothello—director of cloud at Walmart, will share how the retail giant is doubling down on OpenStack, citing exponential growth in its OpenStack production deployment
- Charlotte Darth—CEO of Binero, will join Johan Christensen, CEO of City Network, to discuss OpenStack-powered public cloud momentum and the trends driving the growing footprint
- Imtiaz Choudhury—senior principal software engineer at Workday, will share why his team has doubled their OpenStack footprint in one year, now exceeding 1 million cores in production
- Aeva Black – OSI Board Member and Open Source Hacker in the Azure Office of the CTO at Microsoft, will discuss how open source communities that embody the Four Opens endure across changes in the tech landscape
- Plus Airship, Kata, StarlingX and Zuul users in production
At OpenInfra Live: Keynotes, participants can expect announcements from the OpenInfra Foundation, including new Platinum members and open source projects. Users will talk about deploying hybrid cloud scenarios in production and how open source projects like OpenStack and Kubernetes help them scale. OpenInfra production deployment stats and growth rates will be revealed, as will details of the forthcoming OpenStack User Survey, highlights of which include 10x growth among largest deployments and 25 million cores of OpenStack in production.
Red Hat is the headline sponsor of OpenInfra Live: Keynotes. Supporting sponsors comprise Cloud&Heat, Component Soft, Coredge, InMotion Hosting and iVolve. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, email events@openinfra.dev.
The Return of the In-Person OpenInfra Summit
The OpenInfra Foundation also announced the return of its flagship, in-person event, the OpenInfra Summit. The event returns to Berlin June 7-9, 2022 at the Berlin Congress Center. Information on registration and sponsorship opportunities will be available in November 2021, and activities for media and analysts will be shared shortly thereafter.
About the Open Infrastructure (OpenInfra) Foundation
The Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra) supports the development and adoption of open infrastructure globally, across a community of 100,000 individuals in 187 countries, by hosting open source projects and communities of practice, including datacenter cloud, edge computing, NFV, CI/CD and container infrastructure.
