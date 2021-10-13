LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wanclouds, a leading multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider, will be debuting added security features to its Multi-Cloud Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) for Kubernetes at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021, which opens today at the Los Angeles Convention Center. A recent survey conducted by Wanclouds of more than 100 AWS Community Builders, who are experts in cloud-native environments, found that the majority (55%) are most worried about malware or other cyberattacks causing the loss of company data. To address this growing malware threat, most notably the ransomware category, Wanclouds has created new features within its DRaaS solution to make Kubernetes workloads more resilient.
Powered by Wanclouds SaaS-based automation suite VPC+, Wanclouds' DRaaS makes backups immutable while monitoring Kubernetes deployments for attempted ransomware attacks thus improving the recovery point objective in the face of escalating threats. Wanclouds utilizes this approach to proactively detect the systems for any integrity violations, leading to improved response time, reduction of data loss, isolation of infected infrastructure, and the ability to restore the latest backup rapidly. This is a vast improvement upon legacy backup and disaster recovery approaches. Businesses often only become aware of a breach when the attacker encrypts their network, and the company is forced to restore and recover from a much older backup.
"A year and a half into the shift to remote work at scale, nearly every workforce is now comfortable with running cloud-native workloads," said Faiz Khan, CEO of Wanclouds. "However, organizations can't lose sight of the fact that even if something is available on-demand in the cloud -- it still needs to be backed up given the cybersecurity threats we face today. Given most Kubernetes workloads are spread across public, private, and hybrid cloud infrastructures, securing these workloads is often a customized process, making them expensive, complex, and prone to misconfigurations. Active defense strategies utilizing automation, deception, and best-in-class managed services are needed to ensure business continuity."
DRaaS is a reimagined approach to traditional disaster recovery strategies and eliminates the barriers for businesses seeking affordable, reliable, and compliant disaster recovery approaches. By offering disaster recovery 'as a service', Wanclouds manages on-demand cloud backups for the servers or clusters businesses need and restores them instantly when needed. Instead of needing to allocate millions upfront to build and sustain disaster recovery infrastructure, companies can pay a fraction of the monthly cost for protecting their current servers and clusters.
Specifically, Wanclouds DRaaS powered by VPC+ now gives businesses working in cloud-native environments the ability to:
- Backup Kubernetes resources and data volumes for an entire cluster, or parts of a cluster
- Restore selected or entire Kubernetes cluster resources in case of any disaster
- Replicate or migrate a cluster on-demand
- Setup scheduled backup policies at recurring intervals
- Move application and deployments across regions and across clouds with a few clicks
"Kubernetes distributed framework and support of encryption are significant security advantages," added Khan. "However, those using Kubernetes must understand that their workloads and vital information on clusters are not impenetrable. IT teams must continue to use best practices with security, disaster recovery, migrations, and backups to ensure zero downtime and keep their teams thriving within agile environments."
Wanclouds customers can leverage VPC+ for disaster recovery to backup their entire virtual private cloud (VPC) resources, including network, compute, storage, as well as managed Kubernetes cluster and OpenShift clusters in hybrid as well as multi-cloud environments. They can then restore it across different regions and other clouds such as AWS, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud.
Visit Wanclouds at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021 at Booth #SU63. To book a demo of Wanclouds DRaaS for Kubernetes and cloud-native resiliency, contact: sales@wanclouds.net.
About Wanclouds:
Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS solution and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, cloud management and protecting their cloud infrastructure in time and cost-efficient ways. The company's Multi-Cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) cloud offerings reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud partner and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/
