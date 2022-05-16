Enabling simplified backups, restores, and extension of on-premise Kubernetes environments to the hybrid cloud
SANTA CLARA, Calif. and VALENCIA, Spain, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wanclouds, a leading multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider, will debut its VPC+ Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) with IBM Cloud Satellite functionality at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 in Valencia, Spain, this week. The new functionality extends Wanclouds partner integrations with IBM Cloud and follows Wanclouds VPC+ DRaaS launching on the IBM Cloud Marketplace in March.
With IBM Cloud Satellite, companies can use their own compute infrastructure within their on-premise data center, other cloud providers, or edge networks to create a satellite location. From there, they can utilize the capabilities of IBM Cloud Satellite to run IBM Cloud services on their infrastructure and consistently deploy, manage, and control application workloads and containers.
Wanclouds new functionality for IBM Cloud Satellite means that companies can now leverage VPC+ DRaaS to orchestrate and manage on-demand cloud backups and multi-cloud migrations for cloud-native workloads and restore them when needed to a satellite location. The functionality joins Wanclouds previous DRaaS coverage of IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service (IKS) and IBM Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes Service (ROKS). Wanclouds can now backup Kubernetes applications from any of these IBM environments, or another cloud provider, and restore in the same cluster where the application is running or select a different Kubernetes cluster altogether.
"We're excited to debut our expanded partner integrations with IBM at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 and look forward to working together to help our joint customers embrace a hybrid, multi-cloud strategy that can transform their business," said Faiz Khan, CEO of Wanclouds. "IBM Cloud Satellite gives cloud-native developers the advantage of running apps consistently across on-premise and public cloud environments from any cloud vendor. While providing disaster recovery for this type of hybrid cloud environment would typically be complex, Wanclouds eliminates the need to learn dozens of tools, complex scripting, and expensive consulting engagements to make backup and restore effortless."
Wanclouds VPC+ DRaaS on the IBM Cloud Marketplace offers a 30-day free trial (lite plan) and an enterprise plan. Both provide the ability to backup existing Kubernetes and OpenShift clusters on IBM Cloud and on-prem or edge Red Hat OpenShift clusters across IBM cloud environments. In addition, customers can migrate applications across Kubernetes clusters, visualize infrastructure and resource relationships, set up compliance policies against infrastructure, and get alerts.
About Wanclouds
Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS, solution, and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, and protecting their cloud infrastructure in time and cost-efficient ways. The company's cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/
