SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wanclouds, a leading multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider, today released version 2.0 of its Multi-Cloud Spend Visibility and Cost Optimization feature. The feature is now available for AWS cloud environments on Wanclouds VPC+ solution as part of its multi-cloud Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Migration as a Service (MaaS). It provides enterprise-wide spend visibility and cost tracking for all AWS VPC resources, Kubernetes (EKS) clusters, and endpoints. The feature release comes on the heels of a recent study from Wanclouds, which highlighted that 54% of IT decision-makers report being hit with unexpected cloud costs.
"When it comes to resource tracking across different accounts and visibility on spending, Amazon provides basic tools, but they generally fall short of providing real-time and enterprise-wide insights on how to optimize costs," said Faiz Khan, CEO of Wanclouds. "Wanclouds multi-Cloud Spend Visibility and Cost Optimization 2.0 eliminates sticker shock for SMEs from unanticipated cloud costs and provides larger organizations a singular spend dashboard to optimize resources by identifying underutilized and idle instances that can be backed up and restored in the future."
With more organizations adopting hybrid and multi-cloud environments, they increasingly utilize multiple AWS cloud accounts with different resources. Wanclouds latest version of its Multi-Cloud Spend Visibility and Cost Optimization feature makes it easy to add each one of these accounts and AWS resources to VPC+, so companies get a holistic view into their total AWS spend. This easy-to-read cloud cost management is now available to Wanclouds AWS users at around the cost of $0.01 per day. Wanclouds plans to add additional cloud spend visibility support for those working with Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Microsoft Azure shortly.
Functionality of the Multi-Cloud Spend Visibility and Cost Optimization 2.0 feature includes:
- Sorting of costs by resources such as VPCs, Elastic IPs, and EKS Clusters
- Tagging of cloud resources based on the engineering stage: development, testing, production
- Visibility of cloud spending on a cost-per-day and cost-per-month basis
"Beyond just providing end-to-end, AWS cloud visibility for an enterprise, organizations can use this feature to identify real cost-savings opportunities," added Khan. "For instance, an organization could identify and then back up a testing resource over a long holiday weekend to save as much of 20% of their daily cloud spend before restoring it when they return to the office."
To learn more about Wanclouds Multi-Cloud Spend Visibility and Cost Optimization 2.0 feature visit Wanclouds on the AWS Marketplace or contact: sales@wanclouds.net.
About Wanclouds:
Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS solution and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, cloud management, and protecting their cloud infrastructure in time and cost-efficient ways. The company's Multi-Cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) cloud offerings reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud partner and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/
