SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wandera, a leading cloud security company, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's "Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access". Wandera was named in the ZTNA-as-a-Service category."1
According to Gartner, "recent movements to largely remote workforces have accelerated the adoption of ZTNA to address the hardware and bandwidth limitations of traditional VPN access."
Legacy VPN was built around the foundation of an enterprise perimeter and doesn't work or scale.
Gartner recommends deploying "a ZTNA product that relies on multiple contextual aspects to establish and adapt trust for application-level access" and to "stop relying primarily on IP addresses and network location as a proxy for trust."
ZTNA, the modern replacement for VPN, removes excessive trust placed in physical networks in favor of adaptive, identity-aware, precision access that is application-oriented.
Wandera Private Access (WPA), a cloud-hosted service, provides secure remote access to applications using Zero Trust Network Access principles, whether those applications are hosted in the data center or in the cloud.
Benefits of Wandera Private Access:
- Cloud-based service with no on-premises equipment to manage
- Identity-based solution that eliminates the need to manage certificates
- Enhanced application security that greatly reduces an attacker's ability to move laterally
- Broad operating system support, including Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10
- Provides real-time, continuous risk assessments
- Delivers positive user experience because it is built using mobile-first principles
"When it comes to securing the modern workplace, traditional VPNs fall short, requiring a shift in how we approach security. Wandera Private Access offers a clear path forward for organizations to embrace modern security architectures and improve their overall security posture," said Michael Covington, VP of Product Strategy at Wandera. "We believe being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Zero Trust Network Access reinforces our solution's value to our customers."
Wandera's access solution is part of a unified cloud security stack that includes real-time threat prevention and acceptable usage policy for the mobile OS, where one capability informs the other. For more information, visit: https://www.wandera.com/private-access/
