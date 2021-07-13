LENEXA, Kan., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WANRack, a nationwide provider of fiber-optic Wide-Area Networks (WANs), is helping counties and municipalities across the country to leverage unprecedented federal funding for broadband infrastructure projects. A recently released white paper details the company's experience in collaborating with city/county officials and other key stakeholders on these critical initiatives in order to maximize community benefit.
Current and proposed legislation allocates billions of dollars to support local governments and other entities in funding new installations of and upgrades to existing broadband infrastructure. WANRack's extensive experience in partnering with public entities eligible for federal funding helps municipal leaders navigate this opportunity to boost economic prosperity, overcome longstanding inequities, and enrich the lives of every citizen with a future-proof broadband infrastructure.
For every WANRack project, the network design is tailored to available resources and the distinct needs of the community in order to amplify reach while minimizing cost. All entities – which may include school districts, hospital systems, municipal and county buildings or departments, Internet and wireless carriers, etc. – benefit from lower incremental build costs as compared to independent projects.
"Now is the time for counties and municipalities to take action to ensure an equitable, modernized broadband infrastructure for the entire community," said Rob Oyler, WANRack Founder and CEO. "Federal funding resources remain available to those who act quickly, and WANRack is here to help with a wealth of experience and expertise to transform each vision into reality."
About WANRack
WANRack provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and related services to customers throughout the continental United States. Service offerings include E-Rate-compliant lit fiber, dark fiber, and special construction solutions. Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, the company provides point to point fiber networks, which eliminate countless points of failure found in traditional legacy networks. To learn more about WANRack, visit http://www.wanrack.com.
