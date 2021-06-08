TOKYO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Japan's first plant biomethodology beauty brand has announced the release of its complete skincare collection in one limited edition trial-size set.
Waphyto's Skincare Trial Set is perfect for travel, at the gym or on-the-go and features six small-sized products for completing a full daily skincare routine, including: Regena Cleansing Oil, Foaming Wash, Toner, Facial Milk, Face Cream and Facial Oil.
About Regena Skincare:
The Regena Skincare series was developed by Waphyto's founder Atsuko Morita, award-winning phytotherapist to support holistic skin health and beauty at every age. The skincare series is especially beneficial for skin that is susceptible to hormonal imbalance and environmental stress. Infused with Waphyto's five proprietary botanicals and a plethora of nutrient-dense, plant-powered ingredients, the products focus on skin rejuvenation and repair, working to promote overall wellness and a naturally radiant complexion.
The fragrances for the products are based on the theory of phytotherapy for an added aromatherapy benefit. Waphyto's formulas contain a blend of 12 natural essential oils, intentionally selected to support hormone health, including uplifting jasmine, balancing rose and calming frankincense.
The Collection:
Waphyto's Signature Skincare Products
- Regena Cleansing Oil 30ml - Makeup remover containing a blend of botanical oils.
- Regena Foaming Wash 18g - Creamy daily cleanser with gentle lathering properties.
- Regena Toner 30ml - Hydrating toner lotion with a richly-nourishing formula.
- Regena Facial Milk 20ml - Moisturizing lotion with a lightweight, silky, soft texture.
- Regena Enriched Cream 8g - Concentrated, deeply moisturizing, plant-based face cream.
- Regena Facial Oil 8ml - Youth-boosting botanical beauty oil with a light, hydrating feel.
Packaging for the Skincare Trial Set is made of molded pulp, a highly biodegradable material made of 50% recycled paper. The mini size skincare containers are made using the same PCR plastic used for all of Waphyto's self care products.
About Our Ingredients:
Homegrown in Japan Waphyto products feature five highly-functional, natural ingredients: Mulberry, chrysanthemum (Japanese calendula), gotu kola, mugwort and horsetail (Japanese sugina). These proprietary ingredients are extracted using a saturated steam pressure cyclone method.
Waphyto products are free of synthetic colorants, synthetic fragrances, parabens, phenoxyethanol and ethanol. Each ingredient is carefully selected in cooperation with Kinki University as well as field experts in agriculture, pharmacology and bioscience.
About Waphyto:
The Power of Plants Meets Modern Cosmetic Science.
Developed by award-winning phytotherapist Atsuko Morita, based on her knowledge of traditional herbalism and modern beauty technology, Waphyto is a self care and wellness brand that combines the finest natural ingredients with the most sophisticated cosmetic innovations.
From skincare to body and hair care, Waphyto products embody an appreciation for Japanese "WA" culture - promoting peace and harmony. With a passion for preserving the purity of nature, Waphyto works to ensure that all ingredients and formulas meet the highest standards of the company's scientists and herbalists, as well as those of today's socially responsible marketplace.
Waphyto is committed to producing products that are Elemental, Ethical, Environmental and Empowering. These four keywords encompass the company's definition of clean beauty and brand accountability.
