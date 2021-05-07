MCLEAN, Va., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia, today announced that its president and CEO, Jennifer Taylor, was selected as a "Tech Titan" in the The Networkers, Nonprofits, and Incubators category by Washingtonian magazine. The Tech Titan awards honor the top leaders with a proven track record in technology and whose influence and vision drive the region's tech community.
The 2021 Tech Titans were selected through both reporting and an informal process of nominations from their peers. Taylor resides on the list of more than 170 technology and industry leaders, which serves as the publication's guide for the most important and innovative leaders in Washington's digital economy. In her first year donning the title, Taylor is joined on the list by fellow power players, innovators, networkers, lobbyists, and government officials from Appian, Class Technologies, Sonatype, Socially Determined and more.
"I'm honored to be recognized alongside so many innovative technology leaders in our region," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "I'm incredibly proud of the work NVTC has done to create a vibrant and collaborative technology community, especially during the pandemic. NVTC members continue to inspire me everyday and I look forward to seeing our council drive tech innovation and fuel workforce development."
While the pandemic disrupted the event landscape, NVTC has continued to provide virtual events, content and resources to help businesses pivot and adjust to the new digital era. Additionally, NVTC experienced a 75% increase in both member engagement and the number of annual events offered, including the Masters of Leadership series, the CFO Series, and Let's TalkTech with NVTC. Just last month, the organization partnered with Virginia Tech's Academy of Data Science and launched a new data science speaker series showcasing how data science impacts business operations, government policy and consumer decision making.
In July, NVTC will celebrate its 30th anniversary of connecting, educating and advocating for its members and their workforce while contributing to a thriving technology ecosystem in the nation's capital region.
For the full 2021 Tech Titans list, please visit:https://www.washingtonian.com/2021/05/03/2021-tech-titans/
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council
The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, foreign embassies, and nonprofit organizations. Nearly 500 entities make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.
