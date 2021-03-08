JUPITER, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, March 13, 2021 via CNBC. Check local listings for more information.
In this episode, Advancements will look at how digitization is taking hold of the modern world. First, the show will explore how Realtime Applications, Inc. (Realtime Apps) uses its proprietary widget yielding architecture, packaged in a low-code platform, to generate applications derived around the process, allowing for complete control, flexibility, and interactivity. Viewers will learn how its proprietary, patent-pending blockchain communication architecture helps to dramatically and effortlessly improve the understanding, visualization, trustworthiness, and transparency of an application or existing system.
Discover how modern technology is bringing the world further into the future with novel applications for light field technology as Advancements educates about Evolution Optiks Limited' s (Evolution Optiks) innovative adaptive digital screens that enable everyone to view the world in focus. Eliminating the need for reading glasses, spectators will see how Evolution Optiks allows each user to securely carry their visual acuity to all forms of digital devices, screens, and vehicles.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at how SourceConnecte's online, blockchain-enabled, B2B marketplace facilitates discovery and continuous interactions between global-scale enterprise buyers and thoroughly vetted, diverse suppliers. Onlookers will see how SourceConnecte provides suppliers the ability to present their products to millions of businesses.
Audiences will learn how Plumettaz S.A. (Plumett) supports professionals to build network infrastructure for a better-connected tomorrow and how by digitizing its machines for maximum capacity, Plumett is helping to meet the world's growing need for speed and data capacity. The segment will also uncover how Plumett is moving the industry from pulling to pushing with its patented jetting systems, which make it possible to install longer, larger cables and microcables, with less effort.
"Digital technology is changing every day. In fact, it has advanced more rapidly than any other innovation in our history," said creative director, Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions and Advancements. "From developments in connectivity to the apps that we use and the services that they render, we look forward to exploring how digitization is taking hold of the modern world."
