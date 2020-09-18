hari_Logo.jpg
By Hari.com

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boutique owners at hari.com will have the opportunity to create and design their own shops.

Hari.com is committed to create a unique and affordable marketplace for specialty Boutiques.

The cost for the Boutiques is only $10.00 per month plus the merchant fees to paypal of 2.9% and 0.30 per sale which includes shipping charges.

Our Boutique Partners will never get buried in a MOUNTAIN of competition.

Many online Marketplaces have millions of sellers and stores.

Hari.com will limit the number of our Boutiques.

Register at hari.com for first month free at hari.com. No credit card required.

Hari.com is an exciting new Marketplace that is Veteran owned with family involvement.

