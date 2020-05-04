ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV today announced its Slingers will have the chance to win a signature-edition Mace Windu lightsaber this week. Entering to win is easy: new and existing SLING TV subscribers can simply watch any (or every) Star Wars movie available on SLING TV May 4-10 to be automatically entered into the sweepstakes. Super fans can increase their chances of winning with a Star Wars marathon; the more movies watched, the more sweepstakes entries received.
"This week we're tapping into the passion of fans across the country to celebrate 'Star Wars Day' with a lightsaber collectible giveaway from the SLING TV vault," said Warren Schlichting, group president of SLING TV. "We continue to host our nightly 'Happy Hour Across America,' so anyone can come into the SLING TV experience to watch Star Wars films for free, for a chance to win a rare piece of valuable memorabilia."
Star Wars movies are available for free to SLING Blue and SLING Orange subscribers, and during SLING TV's Happy Hour Across America, which unlocks SLING Blue to new customers every night from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Starting May 4, anyone who watches one or more live or on-demand Star Wars films on SLING TV is entered to win the signature-edition Mace Windu lightsaber licensed collectible, as seen in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, no purchase necessary. Participants will receive one entry for every eligible movie watched.
Star Wars movies available for free on SLING TV May 4-10 include:
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
To view, go to the "May The Fourth Be With You" ribbon in the "On Demand" or "My TV" tab, or use the search function. Select films will also air live on TBS May 4.
Free Star Wars movies are available on SLING TV to SLING Blue, SLING Orange and Happy Hour Across America viewers. All others can enter to win by mail.
To learn more about the SLING TV Star Wars Sweepstakes, including how to enter, visit sling.com/deals/starwars.
Happy Hour Across America
Happy Hour Across America opens the SLING Blue service to new SLING customers every night from 5 p.m. to midnight, offering more than 50 live channels, free cloud DVR and over 50,000 on-demand titles, and allows simultaneous viewing on three screens. SLING Blue offers a variety of today's most popular entertainment and news channels, including: TBS, A&E, AMC, Bravo, CNN, E!, FOX News, FX, HGTV, HLN, MSNBC, TLC and more.
About SLING TV
SLING TV L.L.C. is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING TV offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING TV offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. Additionally, SLING TV offers a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com. SLING TV L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).