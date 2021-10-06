NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CHAOS report's perspective indicates that Waterfall methodologies projects have a 57% "challenge" resolution rate when compared to Agile's 49%. The "challenged" resolution indicates that the project is neither a success nor a failure, making this a good marker of the influence of these methodologies on the projects they are used on.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 10,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – to gather experts' opinions on the benefits of both Waterfall and Agile development methodologies, to help businesses optimize project efficiency and outcomes.
1) WATERFALL RECOMMENDED FOR CLEARLY DEFINED PROJECTS
According to Alex Levchenko, the company spokesperson for UppLabs, using both options can put you on the same page of any client's needs.
"We use both methodologies for our projects, as we can easily adapt to the client and the needs of the development solution," said Levchenko. "Waterfall usually presumes a conducting of a good plan and adhering to it, while Agile's approach is more flexible and iterative."
2) THANKS TO ITS FLEXIBILITY, AGILE RECOMMENDED FOR PROJECTS OF ALL SIZES
Dasha Korsik, company spokesperson for NEKLO, states that Agile is flexible and scalable which is particularly convenient for bigger projects that tend to have many moving and changing parts.
"The most valued benefit of the Agile methodology is that it offers a lot of transparency and flexibility," says Korsik. "Your involvement as a client can be quite big, which makes the whole project adaptable to altering requirements, resources, and conditions."
3) AGILE KNOWN FOR FASTER DELIVERY AND CLEANER CODE
As per Konstantin Klyagin, CEO and founder of Redwerk, thanks to its iterative nature and frequent check-ins, Agile tends to result in faster project deliveries with fewer bugs.
"Agile allowed us to establish a foolproof software development lifecycle (SDLC) that guarantees speedy delivery, great code hygiene, and transparency in communication," says Klyagin. "No methodology will drive the needed results unless viewed through client needs and their feedback. All in all, adapting and leveraging well-performing workflows brings more value than a blind pursuit of trends."
