WaterField unveils a new Analogue Pocket Case in the style of the company's most popular gaming case that was originally designed with input from over a thousand gamers—the CitySlicker. The CitySlicker for the Analogue Pocket holds and protects the handheld and accessories, all in an eye-catching, handcrafted case.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WaterField Designs, an innovative San-Francisco maker of custom laptop sleeves, designer bags, and cases for digital gear, introduces the handsome Analogue Pocket CitySlicker case, a customized version of the company's most popular Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck case. Made from rugged ballistic nylon or waxed canvas, each with a full-grain leather flap in a choice of colors, the classy new Analogue Pocket case protects the handheld and a few accessories in style.
"We've had our CitySlicker case for the PS2, Nintendo's DS family, and now for the Switch and Steam Deck, so when the Analogue Pocket came out, customers started clamoring for a custom CitySlicker," said company owner, Gary Waterfield. "This CitySlicker has a vertical orientation to match the handheld and is just as handsome and professional as the original. You can take it to the office, and no one will ever know you're carrying a gaming device."
The interior of the CitySlicker Analogue Pocket case is custom-sized with a soft, padded liner that cushions the Analogue Pocket. A stretchable, semi-opaque back pocket holds a USB-C, a game cartridge adapter, and an extra game cartridge; a self-locking zipper keeps them secure. The CitySlicker's ballistic nylon or waxed canvas exterior protects the Analogue Pocket from accidental scuffs and keeps the handheld looking new. The flap—made from a dual layer of premium, naturally-tanned, distressed leather available in a choice of colors—snaps into place with hidden, self-finding magnets to create a handsome look that suits any setting. A pocket under the flap can hold one Game Gear, one Atari Lynx, one Game Boy, or two Game Boy Advance game cartridges.
Features at a glance:
- Dual-layer, premium full-grain leather flap
- Scratch-free padded lining
- Ultrasuede® padded interior patch — protects and cleans the screen
- Protective neoprene bottom strip
- Self-finding hidden magnetic closures
- Front pocket for an extra game cartridge
- Self-locking zippered mesh back pocket for an extra game cartridge, UCB-C cable, and a game cartridge converter
- Optional carrying add-ons: carabiner, wrist strap, and/or sling strap
The CitySlicker for the Analogue Pocket joins WaterField's compact Analogue Pocket Pouch (now available in waxed canvas) and the all-in-one Analogue Pocket Pack to round out the company's case collection for this classic handheld. Additional WaterField gaming case collections stow and protect the Nintendo Switch and the Valve Steam Deck.
Availability & Pricing
CitySlicker for Analogue Pocket
Price: $79.
Colors: Choice of rugged black ballistic nylon with full-grain black, grizzly, or white leather; or waxed canvas with full-grain chocolate leather.
Materials: self-finding magnetic snaps; self-locking zipper; neoprene padding; Ultrasuede®.
Dimensions & weight: 6.75 x 4.3 x 0.8 in., 3.2 oz.
Optional add-ons: carabiner +$3; 3/8-inch leather wrist loop +$15; a matching adjustable sling strap with cam lock buckle +$19.
Pre-order now. Shipping begins June 10, 2022.
About WaterField Designs
WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information is available at the company website under "Our Story."
Media Contact
Heidi Marzke, WaterField Designs, 4152970088, heidi@sfbags.com
SOURCE WaterField Designs