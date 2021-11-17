BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waterfield Technologies, a global leader in contact center technology solutions, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. The partnership enables Google Cloud customers to tap into Waterfield's deep expertise in customer experience design, voice application development, and leading managed services program making it easy for organizations to launch natural, conversational experiences.
By combining the intelligence of Google Contact Center AI with the flexible and secure capabilities of the Blueworx Intelligent Voice platform, Waterfield Technologies enables companies to grow their customer relationships and deliver measurable business results. Available in the Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid models, the Blueworx product suite paired with Google CCAI enhances the customer experience through the implementation of rich, conversational AI applications. Offerings include:
- Data-driven customer engagement and migration strategy
- Rapid build, test and deploy of natural language experiences
- 24/7 virtual agents powered by Dialogflow that support advanced self-service
- Conversational analysis and reporting that boosts time to value and innovation
- Managed Services program that gives you access to a full range of expert resources and advice on opportunities to increase platform performance
"We're extremely excited to continue our expansion in the Conversational AI space with Google Cloud," said Evan Jones, Chief Customer Officer, Waterfield. "As a strategic delivery partner within the legacy contact center and visionary CCaaS market, this partnership with Google Cloud is an exciting step forward in providing AI-powered voice and digital assistants to customers around the world."
To learn more about Waterfield Technologies' complete suite of solutions including the Blueworx platform, contact your account manager or visit waterfieldtech.com.
About Waterfield Technologies
Waterfield Technologies provides customer engagement solutions to organizations worldwide. From strategic consulting and product development to implementation and management, Waterfield Tech offers expertise on every technology and platform across the entire contact center operation. With thousands of successful deployments across a variety of major industries, Waterfield Tech's solutions can increase efficiency and effectiveness across all channels of communication.
Media Contact
Cynthia Stryker, Waterfield Technologies, (651) 994-2278, cynthia.stryker@waterfield.com
SOURCE Waterfield Technologies