LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, today announced that ION MarketFactory has been named the Best Low-latency Data Feed Provider for 2021 by Waters Rankings.
The award-winning product – ION MarketFactory's Whisperer Enterprise Single API – provides seamless connectivity to more than 100 FX APIs. Irrespective of location, workflow, protocol, instrument, or liquidity provider, Whisperer offers connectivity at the lowest latency in the FX market.
The annual Waters Rankings is Waters Technology's longest-running awards program. The Waters Rankings survey spotlights outstanding financial service providers and features recent financial technologies and services available to capital markets.
The Waters Rankings winners are determined exclusively by Waters Technology's readers, who comprise industry professionals and experts, investment banks, asset management firms, hedge funds, brokerages, and exchanges. This year's submission results were the most contested in Waters Technology history, with the most entries nominated and the most votes.
"It is an honor to receive the Waters Rankings Best Low-latency Data Feed Provider award," said Eugene Markman, ION MarketFactory's Chief Executive Officer. "We are extremely proud of our Whisperer product as it continues to perform well for our clients, especially in volatile markets."
Expanding industry recognition and acceptance of ION Group are a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and efforts to deliver solutions that keep pace with a rapidly changing environment and help businesses grow.
About Waters Rankings
About ION Group
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. For more information, visit http://www.iongroup.com.
About ION Markets
ION Markets transforms capital markets by delivering end-to-end solutions that simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity. Our solutions provide real-time access to critical information required to make timely operational decisions. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/ion-markets/
About MarketFactory
MarketFactory is a financial technology company that provides software-as-a-service to currency markets. Customers gain access to the entire market, no matter the location, workflow, protocol, instrument, or liquidity provider. Its flagship product, Whisperer, is a single API that connects to more than 100 FX APIs.
