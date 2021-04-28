SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Before COVID-19, DroneQuote, a San Diego, CA based internet company was seeing impressive annual growth, but after a brief lull at the end of Q-1 2020, the veteran-owned startup saw a greater surge in business. This was due in part to a requirement for a contactless buying experience as a result of the pandemic, for which DroneQuote was more than prepared given their 100% online model. As the company name implies, drone surveys play an integral part in driving safety up and prices down, quality control, and consumer confidence.
To further augment a hassle-free buying experience, DroneQuote is announcing their new service: Watts My Price.
Since solar is measured in watts, the former Army combat engineer turned entrepreneur capitalized on clever wordplay and customer's increased savvy relating to buying things online. With the release of Watts My Price, homeowners compare quotes from different installers that they built themselves - specific to their own home's site conditions.
Where other online pricing tools put out generic pricing data, Watts My Price is the first tool of its kind where homeowners are able to configure their quotes based on accurate pricing data specific to their home. Home improvement has seen 140% growth in consumer interest in the last three years, according to research from CNBC, and buying things online lends itself well to DroneQuote's unique model and way of capturing site data.
DroneQuote founder Sinuhe Montoya was the least bit surprised people would love Watts My Price - given the current process of going solar, though he was extremely surprised that nobody had thought of this beautiful pun before; the trademark and .com domain were a mere $237. Add only a catchy spokes girl named Glow, emphasis on the hard G please, we don't want any problems - and you'll quickly get why Watts My Price is more than just a play on words...
DroneQuote is an internet company dedicated to increasing solar adoption by decreasing friction points for property owners and solar installers through technology and innovation.
