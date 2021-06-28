BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WaveLynx Technologies, an American developer and manufacturer of access control devices and credentials and a founding member of the LEAF initiative, is pleased to announce that they have entered a strategic partnership with YourSix Inc., an award-winning, veteran-owned Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS) provider.
As an OEM partner, YourSix integrates with the WaveLynx line of Ethos Readers and Credentials. In addition, they will soon integrate the WaveLynx MyPass Mobile Credentials into their physical security cloud platform, enabling automated mobile credential provisioning for their suite of security and safety management solutions.
"There were some obvious synergies between YourSix and WaveLynx which made it exciting for us to engage in partnership," said Laurie Aaron, Executive Vice President at WaveLynx. "YourSix recognizes that technology is continually evolving and so they have designed their platform to guarantee ease of operation when making accommodations for these changes. So too does WaveLynx design our products to withstand the tests of time & technology, offering products that are proven to be secure, open, and interoperable access control solutions".
"It is our mission to remain innovative and transform the physical security market, " says Jacob Hengel, CTO at YourSix, "by bringing WaveLynx readers and credentials into our access control portfolio, we are able to honor this commitment and feel confident that our best-in-class PSaaS platform will remain a leader in this space for years to come".
Both companies have embraced the natural fit of their complementary solutions and they look forward to further strengthening their new strategic partnership.
About WaveLynx Technologies
Founded in 2013 and based in Broomfield, Colorado, WaveLynx Technologies Corporation offers open and secure access control solutions for its customers. The WaveLynx Team has over 100 years of combined experience in hardware design, access control and identity management, delivering innovative products and services to its customers. WaveLynx Ethos readers provide a seamless transition from legacy credentials to smart cards and mobile credentials, while the LEAF Compatibility program empowers customers' choice to select multiple manufacturers. For more information, visit WaveLynxtech.com and LEAFIdentity.com.
About YourSix Inc.
YourSix is an award-winning, service-disabled veteran-owned Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS) provider. The YourSix solution represents the convergence of video surveillance, access control, IP audio, and video monitoring delivered through a unified cloud platform. YourSix is changing the industry with its open standards-based platform, providing operational intelligence and security advancements powered by machine learning/artificial intelligence.
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, YourSix was named Axis Communications Cloud Provider of the Year in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, ranked YourSix Inc. No. 134 in America, No. 1 in Security, and No. 1 in Minnesota. For more information, visit http://www.yoursix.com.
