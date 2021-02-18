BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wavelynx Technologies has announced a new integration partnership with Splan Visitor Management, Inc. In collaboration, WaveLynx and Splan have successfully embedded MyPass Mobile credentials into the Splan Visitor SignInEasy App. Splan will launch this new mobile credential option to their clients and OEM partners in February 2021.
"The WaveLynx – Splan partnership is very strategic and exciting! WaveLynx has enabled Splan to offer a highly secure, extremely cost-effective mobile device credential as a feature in their Visitor App. Access Control and visitor processing will never be the same following a societal recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, this becomes a game changer for Splan and for our Access Control OEM business partners." Said Laurie Aaron, Executive Vice President for WaveLynx Technologies.
"We are very excited about the Splan and Wavelynx partnership to offer next generation touchless entry experience for visitors and staff" said Madhu Gourineni, CEO of Splan Inc. "Digital transformation is happening at a rapid rate due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mobile credentials are expected to play a pivotal role in this new era. Splan's Safe Return to Work initiative has now taken a big step forward enabled by WaveLynx technologies, providing our customers with Touchless Check-in for visitors, vendors, contractors and employees using Splan's SignInEasy app".
The benefits of this new integration include:
Visitors, Contractors, even Employees who require lobby level access may be issued a mobile credential through the Splan SignInEasy App, rather than being processed at a Lobby desk, standing in line shoulder to shoulder just to be issued a temporary plastic card or keyfob.
The mobile credentials can be automatically revoked from the access control system via the Splan application upon completion of the visit.
The Splan access credential will work on the same readers the MyPass Mobile credentials and WaveLynx integration OEM partner credentials work with.
Building owners can finally provide an extremely cost effective and efficient mobile credential to their tenants to issue to visitors.
ABOUT WAVELYNX TECHNOLOGIES
Founded in 2013 and based in Broomfield, Colorado, WaveLynx Technologies Corporation offers open and secure access control solutions for its customers. The WaveLynx Team has over 100 years of combined experience in hardware design, access control and identity management, delivering innovative products and services to its customers. WaveLynx Ethos readers provide a seamless transition from legacy credentials to smart cards and mobile credentials, while the LEAF Compatibility program empowers customers' choice to select multiple manufacturers. For more information, visit http://www.wavelynxtech.com and LEAFIdentity.com.
ABOUT SPLAN
Splan offers a full-featured Visitor Management solution with capabilities to address customers' safety, security, compliance and digital transformation. Splan Visitor is deployed in a variety of industries in 60+ countries, supporting 20+ languages and is integrated with most Access Control systems. Splan empowers customers to efficiently manage visitors, vendors, tenants, contractors and deliveries. Splan has capabilities like SignInEasy Visitor mobile app, workflow approvals, notifications of arrivals, NDA's, watch-list monitoring, handling of VIPs, forgotten badge provisioning etc, which service the risk mitigation needs of customers, while improving the overall visitor, contractor and employee experience. For more information, visit http://www.splan.com.
