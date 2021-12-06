SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waverock Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, managing, and growing vertical enterprise software businesses, completed a strategic investment in Grasp Technologies, a leading provider of data integration, management, and analytics in the corporate travel industry.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Grasp Technologies was among the first to offer a comprehensive travel data normalization and analytics solution that combined powerful features, such 3rd party hotel data verification and reconciliation, with a highly configurable data visualization and reporting engine. Since its founding in 1996, Grasp Technologies has been at the forefront of data management innovation in the travel industry and today is also enabling innovation in travel related payments utilizing virtual credit cards.
"The Grasp Technologies team has developed an incredibly robust set of data solutions that has been well-tailored to the needs of industry stakeholders for over twenty years," says Mike Rozenfeld, CEO, Waverock Software. "We look forward to providing a long-term home for Grasp, and to continue the legacy of the company's unique culture, product and teams that have resulted in Grasp's success and impeccable reputation."
"Waverock's unique investment approach aligns perfectly with our core principle of happy employees, happy customers, everybody wins," says Erik Mueller, President and CEO of Grasp Technologies. "This partnership will allow us to accelerate our growth, further enhance operations, and offer more products to our customers. I am excited about working with Waverock as we continue to bring the highest levels of service and innovation to our industry."
About Grasp Technologies
Founded in 1996, Grasp Technologies is the leading provider of travel data management, visualization and payment solutions in the T&E industry. Initially founded to address the critical need for customized reporting and data management in the travel industry, we've held to our belief in helping our customers thrive and to succeed by transforming data into useful intelligence. For more information, please visit: https://www.grasptech.com
About Waverock Software
Waverock Software provides long-term capital and operational expertise that enables software companies to thrive. Waverock acquires, manages, and grows market-leading vertical software businesses. Waverock is supported by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience. We strive to be the most attractive liquidity option for software business owners looking to preserve their legacy and values. For more information, please visit: https://www.waverocksoftware.com
