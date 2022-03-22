CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, today announced that for the second consecutive year the company will offer data analytics education scholarships for students in need. Wavicle will award one $2,500 STEM Scholarship and one $2,500 Women in Technology Scholarship to be applied to tuition at an accredited university. The announcement of the Women in Technology Scholarship coincides with Women's History Month, recognizing the achievements of women and support for equal educational and employment opportunities.
The Wavicle scholarships help high-performing incoming or current college students pursue data and analytics career paths. Applications are open to students majoring in mathematics, computer science, information sciences or information technology, statistics, or similar subjects who meet GPA, income, and residency requirements. In addition, all Wavicle scholarship recipients are eligible to apply for the Wavicle internship program.
"We are thrilled to support students financially and potentially via internships as they begin or continue their journey to work in the data analytics field," said Niyaz Kamookagath, Managing Partner at Wavicle Data Solutions. "In celebration of Women's History Month, we are proud to announce that one of our scholarships was created specifically for high-achieving women who want to pursue a technology career in one of the most in-demand fields in business right now … data science."
The application deadline for the Wavicle Data Analytics Scholarships are June 30, 2022, with winners announced on or around August 31, 2022. To be considered for the scholarships, applicants must:
- Have a GPA of 3.0 or above
- Have a household income of $60,000 or less
- Meet residency requirements (Live in the Chicago area for the STEM scholarship and live in the U.S. for the Women in Technology scholarship)
- Submit a letter of recommendation upon request
- Be part of a STEM program specifically in mathematics, computer science, information sciences, statistics, information technology, or similar major.
For more information and a link to applications students can visit https://wavicledata.com/careers/wavicle-data-analytics-scholarship/
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 500 company on its 2019, 2020, and 2021 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, by Crain's Chicago Business to its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago two years in a row, and a 2020 and 2021 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. Wavicle is also an NMSDC certified MBE. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
Media Contact
Ronda Duncan, Spring Marketing Group, 8472549782, rduncan@springmarketinggroup.com
SOURCE Wavicle Data Solutions