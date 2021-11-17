CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, is happy to announce that Furkan Mohamed of Chicago is the winner of Wavicle's 2021 Chicago technology scholarship. This scholarship is open to Chicago-area students in need who are majoring in mathematics, computer science, information sciences or information technology, statistics or similar subjects. Winners receive a $2,500 scholarship to be applied to tuition at an accredited university.
"Wavicle is dedicated to growing and promoting the data sciences and related STEM study in the Chicago area and offering a scholarship to an ambitious student seemed like a great way to cultivate data science and analytics career paths in our own backyard," stated Naveen Venkatapathi, president of Wavicle Data Solutions. "We are thrilled to offer financial support to Furkan and wish him the best of luck in his studies."
In addition to the scholarship announced today, Wavicle has also established a scholarship for Wings Program, Inc. participants. Wings is a Chicago-area organization dedicated to ending domestic violence and the scholarship supports Wings women who are seeking certifications, classes, or degrees to help them achieve financial security as they leave abusive relationships. All scholarship recipients are eligible to apply for the Wavicle internship program.
The scholarship application period was open throughout the summer of 2021 and Wavicle intends to offer the program again in 2022. Applicants must meet certain criteria, including meeting a specific household income metric and living in the Chicago area.
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 500 company on its 2019, 2020, and 2021 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, by Crain's Chicago Business to its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago two years in a row, and a 2020 and 2021 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
