CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading cloud migration services and data analytics consulting company, today announced it has reached several significant benchmarks in 2020 including strategic investments and growth with its data analytics and data science solutions, executive leadership hires, and ranking as a Top Workplace in Chicago. Additionally, the company saw expansion in key industries such as restaurant, health care, medical devices, and manufacturing and impressive expansion of its partnership programs.
Wavicle is helping its customers meet the challenges that come with the race to cloud migration and digital transformation, all of which escalated in priority as companies were faced with the broad and unexpected challenges presented by COVID-19. In fact, according to Gartner, 65 percent of CEOs want to accelerate digital transformation in 2021. To achieve the outcomes they need at the lighting pace many expect, companies that deliver rapid cloud migration and analytics are in demand.
"Despite the challenges that came with 2020, the Wavicle team was prepared and able to support our clients and grow with their needs surrounding strategic digital transformation efforts and the data and analytics they needed to navigate and pivot in the COVID-19 era," stated Naveen Venkatapathi, president of Wavicle Data Solutions. "And just as we were prepared to support our customers, we also increased our dedication to supporting our amazing people and partners, knowing success would only happen if we rallied as a team."
Growth and expansion:
In 2020, Wavicle was able to come off a record revenue year in 2019 with continued growth on a variety of fronts, including growing its client base by 50 percent. The year also kicked off with the company announcing a new data and analytics hub in India, which provided much-needed capacity to meet clients' growing demand for analytics and data science expertise and to support the development of Wavicle's suite of technology accelerators and frameworks.
Additionally, Wavicle's corporate growth was recognized by Inc. Magazine as both an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in America and an Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest fastest growing company in the Midwest. Crain's Chicago Business also recognized Wavicle as one of the fastest growing companies in Chicago on its Fast 50 list.
The fight against COVID-19:
As COVID-19 took over 2020, Wavicle's client teams quickly shifted gears to support several clients on cloud migration and data analytics projects that aided in the battle against the health and business challenges associated with the pandemic. A global medical device manufacturer leveraged its new analytics portal to guide its ramp-up of respirator production by 20x, meeting a critical need for respirators throughout the world. Additionally, a global quick service restaurant used a new text analytics solution from Wavicle to monitor customer feedback surrounding safety, PPE, and curbside pickup challenges at its locations. Wavicle's teams were key to helping these clients adapt to unexpected business challenges last year.
Top workplace:
One of the 2020 goals set by the executive leadership team was to be recognized as a best place to work while continuing to attract and retain the best teams. In October 2020 The Chicago Tribune named Wavicle to its esteemed Chicago Top Workplaces 2020 list, based in part on direct feedback from employees. In addition, Wavicle made four strategic leadership additions to its data science, data visualization, sales, and marketing teams to support their growing client roster and staff.
Growing partner network and competency achievements:
Finally, Wavicle continued to forge and strengthen relationships and alliances throughout 2020. Most notably, the company participated in the launch of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency and also achieved AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status. Additional achievements and announcements in 2020 included: Microsoft Gold Data Platform competency, Talend Cloud 2020 Expert Partner, a new partnership with Cleo, and a variety of webinars and other partner collaborations.
