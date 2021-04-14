CHICAGO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting today announced that it has entered the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program. Wavicle, an Advanced Tier AWS Consulting Partner, joins a collaborative community in space, healthcare, financial services, government, education, and nonprofit. Wavicle and AWS are working together to build repeatable solutions to solve common analytics challenges throughout the public sector.
The PSP allows Wavicle to leverage all its technical capabilities such as data science, cloud architecture, data management, data warehousing, data visualization, and more for solutions for the public sector.
The collaboration with AWS strengthens an existing relationship. Wavicle has built expertise in AWS products and services in recent years, sustaining a leading-edge advantage as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and continuing to drive customer success with an AWS Competency status in travel and hospitality.
"Reaching another level of relationship with AWS is a statement of collaboration and dedication between the companies to deliver the best solutions available to customers," said Duane Lyons, Practice Area Lead at Wavicle. "The public sector is a quickly growing area of need for cloud and data analytics solutions to drive informative and digital-driven decision making."
Wavicle's solutions on the AWS Cloud run the gamut of industries and data and analytics areas of expertise, with most including some level of cloud migration. These projects leveraged a variety of AWS products and services including AWS Lambda, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Athena, AWS Glue, Amazon Redshift, Amazon QuickSight, and others.
For information on how Wavicle and AWS are working together to build solutions for customers, please visit https://wavicledata.com/aws-partner/
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 500 company on its 2019 and 2020 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, by Crain's Chicago Business to its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago, and won a 2020 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
