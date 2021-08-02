CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, has established a dedicated Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solutions Practice that will focus exclusively on building, enhancing, selling, and delivering AWS solutions. The AWS Solutions Practice builds on Wavicle's extensive foundation of solutions, accelerators, and intellectual property that complement many AWS services.
Wavicle has honed in on client needs around custom data analytics solutions and worked to accelerate value for their AWS investments. According to Luna Rajbhandari, Vice President, Data Management and Platforms for cars.com, "Wavicle Data Solutions has been one of our most trusted partners in our cloud migration journey. They provided us with a wide variety of data engineering and AWS platform expertise, while offering significant flexibility in being able to quickly scale up our teams as the project ramped up. I highly recommend Wavicle for any company looking to embark on a cloud journey."
Some of the solutions and services Wavicle is offering AWS customers include:
- ActiveInsights: Powered by AWS, Wavicle's ActiveInsights is an advanced voice of customer (VoC) solution that analyzes multiple sources of unstructured customer feedback data and uses sophisticated Amazon Comprehend, a natural-language processing (NLP) service, to accurately detect customer sentiment. This accelerates more informed, real-time decision making to improve customer experiences and delivers a complete picture of customer insights to a user-friendly dashboard.
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable text/voice/video: Wavicle's advanced AI and ML teams build text-based solutions using Amazon Comprehend, video and image solutions using Amazon Rekognition, and audio solutions using Amazon Transcribe.
- PII Compliance: In order to maintain the privacy of customer data, the Wavicle team provides Personally Identifiable Information (PII) analysis and redaction services using expertise and experience with Amazon Comprehend.
- ETL Glue Converter: Wavicle has developed a Glue converter that significantly reduces extract, transform, load (ETL) migration timelines to AWS Glue. Using a two-step process of analysis and conversion, it reduces customer workload by 80-90%, cutting costs and improving efficiency.
"So many of our customers are AWS fans that it makes sense we should work backward from there - letting their needs drive our innovation and invention so we can find ways to help them get more out of their investment and realize value quickly," stated Duane Lyons, Practice Area Lead at Wavicle Data Solutions. "Our team has worked hard to build the AWS solutions and expertise necessary to help our clients succeed."
In addition to building custom solutions, Wavicle has worked to achieve a number of certifications and designations within the AWS Partner Network (APN). Some of those designations include: Advanced Consulting Partner, Public Sector Partner, Travel and Hospitality Competency, and more than 50 APN certifications.
Wavicle is planning to launch additional AWS accelerators and solutions this year. For additional information about Wavicle's current AWS offerings and tailored solutions, visit https://wavicledata.com/aws-partner/.
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 500 company on its 2019 and 2020 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, by Crain's Chicago Business to its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago, and won a 2020 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
Media Contact
Ronda Duncan, Wavicle Data Solutions, 8472549782, rduncan@springmarketinggroup.com
SOURCE Wavicle Data Solutions