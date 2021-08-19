CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This is Wavicle's third year in a row appearing on the Inc. 5000 list and demonstrates the company's ability to sustain significant long-term growth.
"Making the Inc. 5000 list three consecutive years is an amazing honor and a tremendous testament to the dedication of our people," stated Naveen Venkatapathi, president of Wavicle Data Solutions. "The Wavicle team continues to find new and innovative ways to help our clients tackle their data analytics challenges and succeed against the many obstacles faced in 2020. It's that kind of tenacity that has helped pave the way for success for both Wavicle and our customers"
Wavicle's list of achievements continues to grow, including being named a 2020 Chicago Tribune Top Workplace and landing on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
For additional information about Wavicle's growth and expanded teams and offerings, please visit, https://wavicledata.com/.
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 5000 company on its 2019, 2020, and 2021 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, named twice by Crain's Chicago Business on its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago, and won a 2020 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
