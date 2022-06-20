Company takes No. 13 spot on the list for its remarkable growth amidst global economic challenges
CHICAGO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, announced it has claimed the number 13 spot on Crain's Fast 50 List for 2022. The list recognizes the fastest growing companies in the Chicago region, and Wavicle has experienced 1,870% growth in the past five years. This is the third year in a row the company has made the list.
To qualify for the list, companies must be headquartered in the seven-county Chicago area, have grown revenue consistently, and have generated at least $15 million in revenue in 2021.
"We are honored to be included on the prestigious Crain's Fast 50 list for the third year in a row," stated Naveen Venkatapathi, president of Wavicle Data Solutions. "Our teams have worked incredibly hard to deliver intelligent, effective solutions that address our clients' business challenges, and this honor underscores the tremendous job they are doing every day. I couldn't be prouder of their efforts."
Wavicle is the recipient of other recent honors, including being named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list for the third consecutive year and this spring the company was also featured on the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) Fast 50 Asian American Businesses list. Additionally, Wavicle has achieved several milestones that further underscore the company's upward trajectory, including growing its existing business with national brand clients by 200% in 2021, being recognized as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace, and innovating and launching new solutions and accelerators in data analytics, data management, and cloud migrations.
For additional information about Wavicle and its cloud, data, and analytics solutions, visit https://wavicledata.com.
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 500 company on its 2019, 2020, and 2021 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, by Crain's Chicago Business to its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago two years in a row, and a 2020 and 2021 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
