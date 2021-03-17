CHICAGO, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, has been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list of the fastest-growing private companies. The achievement recognizes Wavicle's two-year revenue growth, earning them the number 72 spot on the list and making the top 100 for the second year in a row.
"Making this list of fastest growing companies in the Midwest is an incredible achievement in an ordinary year, but to be recognized after the challenges the country and our customers faced in 2020, it just underscores the dedication of our people and foresight of our customers to continue to invest in data analytics," stated Naveen Venkatapathi, president of Wavicle Data Solutions. "We will continue to pull together as a team to build on our track record of growth, delivering profound client value along the way."
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 199 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Detroit, and Cincinnati areas brought in the highest revenue overall.
"This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
Wavicle continues to expand its catalog of achievements and milestones coming off of an award winning 2020 that included being named a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace and two years in a row making the national Inc. 500 list. The company also increased it's client roster by 50 percent in 2020 and recently hosted "Accelerate 2021: Data Analytics Summit," a virtual event featuring Wavicle Data Solutions and several of it's leading partners and clients.
For additional information about Wavicle's growth and expanded teams and offerings, please visit, https://wavicledata.com/.
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 500 company on its 2019 and 2020 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, by Crain's Chicago Business to its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago, and won a 2020 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
Media Contact
Ronda Duncan, Wavicle Data Solutions, 8472549782, rduncan@springmarketinggroup.com
SOURCE Wavicle Data Solutions