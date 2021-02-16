CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, today announced it has hired Deb Keating as its new Director of Human Resources. Keating will work with practice heads, technology directors, and Wavicle's executive leadership team to build team-centric HR initiatives that benefit employees and enhance organizational performance.
In her role overseeing HR for Wavicle, Keating will support the company's position as a high-growth innovator in the data management and data science space. Her responsibilities include overseeing implementation of equal opportunity programs, policies and procedures; workforce safety; recruiting, retention and team member professional development; and overseeing employee benefits and records.
"We are thrilled to welcome such a seasoned HR professional to the team and appreciate Deb's fresh energy," said Naveen Venkatapathi, president of Wavicle Data Solutions. "Deb's experience building programs and processes across diverse practice groups will be instrumental across all aspects of Wavicle's HR function."
In 2020 Wavicle was named to the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces in Chicago list. Employees anonymously cited Wavicle's dedication to encouraging new ideas and different points of view and reported they felt part of something meaningful and impactful. In her role, Keating will drive initiatives that continue to improve and foster high morale.
"I'm honored to lead the HR team in a company with such a supportive environment, and I look forward to continuing to cultivate a culture where employees feel encouraged to be creative, innovative, and have the opportunity to grow," said Keating.
Keating joins Wavicle with more than 15 years of experience as a valued human resources business partner, during which time she has focused on building programs and processes across diverse practice groups. She has a track record of building positive employee relations, driving employee engagement and attracting, developing and retaining talent. Keating has worked at large national and international organizations such as Publicis Groupe, and within growing mid-sized companies such as FlexManage. Most recently, she served as interim HR Director at Allant Group in Chicago. Keating earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from DePaul University and volunteers with 100+ Women Who Care in Chicagoland.
Connect with Deb at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debkeating/.
For additional information about Wavicle's growth and expanded teams and offerings, please visit, https://wavicledata.com/.
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud migration consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 500 company on its 2019 and 2020 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, by Crain's Chicago Business to its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago, and won a 2020 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
