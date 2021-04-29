CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Big Data Solution category of the 2021 American Business Awards®. The award recognizes Wavicle for the insights solution it built for national and global manufacturers challenged by having data scattered across several, sometimes dozens of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and desire a unified, single view of their ERP data.
The winning solution brings together data from across all systems and divisions to generate a unified view of each customer, vendor, and product, creating a single source of truth upon which the entire company can rely. The solution provides executives with an at-a-glance view of key performance indicators, including insights about sales, revenue, and finance.
"It is an honor to have the Wavicle team recognized for their hard work and innovation in the big data space," stated Naveen Venkatapathi, president of Wavicle Data Solutions. "This award underscores the team's enthusiasm for solving our customers' data integration challenges using the most advanced cloud, data, and analytics techniques combined with senior level expertise - our clients expect nothing less."
Prior to working with Wavicle and implementing its insights solution, one client said working with its disparate systems was like "driving blind," with the management team lacking data they could trust and use to steer the company. As this client brought in new partners and acquired new production facilities, the insights solution was able to quickly bring in new vendor data and quadruple the KPIs needed to manage production, measure quality, and improve where needed.
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."
This Stevie® Award is the latest in a series of awards and recognitions Wavicle has achieved, including being named a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace and two years in a row making the national Inc. 500 list. The company also increased it's client roster by 50 percent in 2020. For additional information about Wavicle's growth and expanded teams and offerings, please visit, https://wavicledata.com/.
ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS
Wavicle Data Solutions is a cloud, data, and analytics solution specialist. From data integration services and cloud consulting to dashboard development and data analytics consulting, Wavicle employs a team of professionals who enable and empower data-driven enterprises. Wavicle combines its expertise in data engineering and architecture with artificial intelligence and machine learning concepts to help enterprises imagine new ways of managing costs, increasing sales, and becoming more efficient. Wavicle was recognized as an Inc. 500 company on its 2019 and 2020 lists of fastest-growing private companies in America, by Crain's Chicago Business to its Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in Chicago, and won a 2020 Chicago Top Workplaces award from the Chicago Tribune. For more information about Wavicle Data Solutions' offerings, please visit https://wavicledata.com.
