smartLINK Changes Name as Company Progresses into Advanced Customization, Analytics, Mobile and New Markets
NEWPORT, Ky., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A successful Kentucky-based wayfinding software and smart kiosk company announced today that the business is changing its name from smartLINK to RoveIQ. Technology from RoveIQ helps visitors of mixed-use properties, city districts, sports arenas, hospitals and universities easily find their way around with customized, interactive, 3D maps on smart kiosks, digital displays or mobile devices.
"The name RoveIQ much better represents how we enrich lives through intelligent software designed to move humans both physically and emotionally," said PJ Thelen, CEO of RoveIQ. "In today's current environment, people are getting out and are obsessed with creating new and exciting experiences, and RoveIQ elevates each journey whether the desire is to be efficient with time or go in search of a new discovery."
RoveIQ develops software that operates on indoor and outdoor interactive displays, as well as through computer and smartphone browsers. With RoveIQ, businesses and organizations provide customized, 3D maps that help visitors navigate their spaces, while also serving up additional information such as augmented reality selfies, coupons, current events, and advertising. The software provides properties with data analytics, allowing owners and managers to gain meaningful insights and generate additional digital out-of-home advertising revenue. RoveIQ creates an opportunity for mixed-use real estate developments and all types of venues to better communicate with and engage visitors, as well as make their experiences seamless, easy, and enjoyable.
Locations, like the Miami Design District in Miami, Florida, Fashion Island in Newport Beach, California, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, use RoveIQ to help visitors navigate their spaces and find specific locations and amenities. Beyond finding what they need, visitors often discover the unexpected and experience moments of delight such as receiving an offer for a store they are about to visit, encouraging them to leverage the technology whenever they visit a RoveIQ property.
How Customers Work with RoveIQ
RoveIQ software runs on various platforms, from outdoor kiosks to any web browser, and no app needs to be downloaded. Three main elements help property, advertising and operators manage and learn from RoveIQ.
1) RoveIQ's CMS (Content Management System) allows users to upload, manage and modify all media, including customized maps, advertising and other content, from a single dashboard.
2) The integrated Ad Server lets users schedule, manage and remove advertisements as needed. Programmatic ads (digital advertisements delivered via a service) can help RoveIQ customers generate a return on investment more quickly.
3) Data Analytics and Reporting Suite anonymously collect user interactions – touch, visual, Wi-Fi and mobile – to provide insight into the effectiveness of programs and campaigns.
Upcoming Healthcare Initiative
This summer, RoveIQ is releasing software developed specifically for healthcare facilities and hospitals. Integrated with MyChart, the software will provide patients and caregivers with detailed appointment directions including parking, check-in information, navigation within healthcare facilities to easily find the correct parking garage, the exact entrance and location of the hospital department or room, and many other services people need within the facility.
More information about RoveIQ's products and services, can be found by visiting roveiq.com or emailing pj@roveiq.com.
# # #
About RoveIQ, roveiq.com
RoveIQ is a wayfinding software company based in Newport, Kentucky. Created to help move humans intelligently, RoveIQ's software solutions provide customized maps, directories and wayfinding services for smart cities, healthcare, universities, real estate, and entertainment venues. Facilities and venues that use RoveIQ can easily provide visitors with interactive, 3D wayfinding tools that allow users to create and discover unique experiences. For more information, visit roveiq.com.
More on the Rebranding Effort
In the last two years, smartLINK has progressed from a company that produces digital signage and wayfinding tools on kiosks into a company that provides advanced wayfinding software with two-way communication between real estate organizations and customers. Customized maps serve trusted information to visitors, while visitor data can be analyzed to provide insights to better serve customers as well as increase revenue through advertising.
This evolution led to a necessary brand and name change. Created in partnership with BrandFuel Co, a branding and marketing firm based in Covington, Kentucky, Thelen and his team landed on the name "RoveIQ" and the tagline, "embark intelligently."
The word 'rove' refers to the company's mission – to help enrich people's lives through wandering and discovering – and the 'IQ' suggests exploring leveraging intelligent software with the best information possible, gathered from locals and experts. 'Rove' also brings to mind the common dog name 'Rover,' and dogs are amazing wayfinders by nature. The tagline 'embark intelligently' references a dog's bark.
Other brand elements include a mosaic graphic, which alludes to both data and discovery, as well as various color schemes that can be aligned with clients' branding or with specific RoveIQ software products.
Media Contact
Beth Strautz
773-895-5387
Media Contact
Beth Strautz, Vagus PR, 773-895-5387, beth@vaguspr.com
SOURCE RoveIQ