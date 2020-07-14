CHICAGO and LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar, a leading provider of revenue cycle technology for the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Ursula Burns, retired Chair and CEO of VEON Ltd. and Xerox Corporation, to its board of directors.
An accomplished business leader and long-time board member for a number of blue-chip technology companies, Burns brings a wealth of experience helping businesses scale. She served as CEO of Xerox Corporation from 2009 to 2016 where she spearheaded the largest acquisition in Xerox history and subsequently led the company through a successful separation into two independent publicly traded companies. Most recently, Burns served as chair and CEO of VEON Ltd. She is currently a board member of ExxonMobil, Nestlé and Uber, while also providing leadership counsel to numerous community, educational and non-profit organizations including the Ford Foundation, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Corporation, Cornell Tech Board of Overseers, the New York City Ballet and the Mayo Clinic, among others. Burns is a member of the National Academy of Engineers and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
In 2009, Burns was appointed by President Barack Obama to lead the White House National Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program, which she did until 2016. She is also a founding member of Change the Equation, a non-profit organization that helps to advance STEM education across the United States.
"We are honored to have Ursula join our board of directors. She has a track record of helping technology businesses expand and flourish, and her expertise will be invaluable as Waystar moves to our next stage of growth," says Matt Hawkins, CEO and board member of Waystar. "An innovator in her own right, Ursula will bring significant value to our board as we offer increasingly transformative healthcare solutions for our clients and simplify healthcare payments on an even larger scale."
"I am very pleased to be joining Waystar's board of directors," says Ursula Burns, retired Chair and CEO of VEON Ltd. and Xerox Corporation. "Waystar is the leading technology company in the revenue cycle management industry and is driving important changes within our outdated healthcare payment system. As a business leader, I am impressed by how Waystar is solving these challenges and how the company continues to build on current momentum to fulfill its even greater potential. I look forward to working alongside this management team and also to becoming part of EQT's network of advisors."
"We are thrilled to have Ursula join our board of directors," says John Driscoll, Independent Board Chair. "Her experience and passion for leveraging advanced technology to lower healthcare costs will be assets to Waystar and to our clients. She is an inspiring leader and a natural mentor," Driscoll added. "We are fortunate to have her help our team transform healthcare."
Burns' appointment brings the total number of Waystar board members to eight. Other members include non-executive Chairman John Driscoll, CEO of CareCentrix; Eric Liu, partner and global co-head of healthcare at EQT; Michael Douglas, senior principal at CPPIB; Paul Moskowitz, principal at Bain Capital; James Barrese, former CTO of PayPal; Rob DeMichiei, former CFO of UPMC; and Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar.
