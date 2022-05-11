Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Outstanding Digital Health & Medical Technology Companies
LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, announced that Waystar, the leader in healthcare payments software, has been selected as "Best New Technology Solution for Healthcare Payments" in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program. The company's award-winning platform is used by more than half a million providers, 1,000 health systems and hospitals and 5,000 payers and health plans.
Waystar's cloud-based platform deploys intelligent automation like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to significantly reduce labor-intensive and error-prone manual workflows. These advanced technologies empower teams with proactive and actionable insights, optimize workflows, increase their ability to do more with less and ultimately help solve the industry-wide burden of staffing shortages.
"We are on a mission to transform healthcare payments for providers and patients," said Matt Hawkins, CEO, Waystar. "Our platform enables a transparent, consumer-like experience, resulting in higher patient satisfaction. When payment workflows are automated and processes are optimized, providers have more time to focus on caring for their patients and communities. At Waystar, we believe this empowers a future for what matters most. We are honored to be recognized by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical and Health Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"Though the healthcare payments process has always been cumbersome, the challenges organizations face in receiving payment have only grown in size and complexity," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Waystar is delivering a 'breakthrough' platform that is directly solving these challenges. By combining deep revenue cycle expertise with advanced technology, Waystar's payments platform simplifies all healthcare payments for its clients and their patients. Congratulations to the Waystar team on a well-deserved 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award."
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
About Waystar
Waystar delivers innovative technology that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments. Their cloud-based platform helps healthcare providers across all care settings streamline workflows, improve financial performance and bring more transparency to the patient financial experience. Waystar solutions have been named Best in KLAS or Category Leader by KLAS Research 16 times (across multiple product categories) and earned multiple #1 rankings from Black Book. The Waystar platform is used by more than half a million providers, 1,000 health systems and hospitals, and 5,000 payers and health plans—and integrates with all major hospital information and practice management systems. For more information, visit waystar.com.
