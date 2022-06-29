OptiFuse and electrical components distributor Waytek have formalized a partnership to distribute a full line of over-current and over-voltage protective devices.
CHANHASSEN, Minn. , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OptiFuse, a U.S. manufacturer of over-current and over-voltage protective devices, and electrical components distributor Waytek, Inc. have announced an agreement for Waytek to become an authorized distributor of OptiFuse's full selection of fuses, fuse holders, circuit breakers, and related components.
"Optifuse's products provide our customers with high-quality, readily available options for circuit protection," said Rob Iversrud, Product and Category Manager at Waytek. "We are pleased to continue to provide our customers with the wide variety of OptiFuse products they have come to rely on, and we look forward to introducing new OptiFuse parts in the future."
"We are excited to formalize our partnership with Waytek," said Jim Kalb, President of OptiFuse. "The Waytek and OptiFuse brands are both recognized for high quality, service, and professionalism. We look forward to providing Waytek customers with vital components they often can't find from other manufacturers."
OptiFuse products are used by the leading manufacturers of cars, motorcycles, trucks, agricultural vehicles, RVs, emergency vehicles, and earthmoving machines. The distribution agreement will allow Waytek to continue to distribute a wide range of currently available OptiFuse products while expanding Waytek's ability to offer more OptiFuse branded products in the future.
For more information about OptiFuse and to order from their product offering, visit their supplier page on the Waytek website: https://www.waytekwire.com/manf/171/Optifuse/
About Waytek
Waytek, Inc. is a customer-driven distributor of automotive wire and DC electrical components serving OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), wire harness manufacturers, and upfitters across North America. A family-owned business, Waytek commits to providing exceptional service to our customers, shipping more than 99 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* We partner with product manufacturers known for premier quality, and take pride in creating a consistent sense of purpose and unity for our employees. In 2020, Waytek marked 50 years as a company. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, we do our part so our customers can do theirs.
About OptiFuse
OptiFuse is a manufacturer and marketer of over-current and over-voltage protective devices including fuses, fuse holders, fuse clips, fuse blocks, circuit breakers, resettable fuses and accessories. OptiFuse is headquartered in El Cajon, CA and maintains a satellite office in Taipei, Taiwan. All OptiFuse products are RoHS and REACH compliant and/or lead-free. Many of the company's parts are listed or recognized by UL and/or other international safety organizations. OptiFuse's quality, outstanding customer service and commitment low costs have propelled the company to be one of the fastest growing fuse companies in America and perhaps the world.
