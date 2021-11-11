CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electrical components distributor Waytek, Inc. has presented CIT Relay & Switch with Waytek's Product of the Year Award for 2020 for the Picker Components PC775 Power Relay Series.
The Product of the Year Award recognizes the supplier that has distinguished itself with an innovative product that delivers outstanding value to customers and by demonstrating a strong commitment to excellence and collaboration with Waytek.
The Picker Components PC775 series was selected for the award for its high quality and quick acceptance by Waytek customers. The two companies began discussions in 2017 about market opportunities for the PC775 series. Waytek was the first distributor to bring the product to market in 2020.
"We are fortunate to work with a supplier like CIT Relay & Switch who is committed to fostering a strong relationship with us and providing our customers with valuable solutions," said Charlie Kanan, Waytek CEO. "Superior in quality, availability, and cost, the Picker Components PC775 series offers our customers a drop-in, high performing solution for hard-to-source products."
"We are excited to receive the Product of the Year award from Waytek, said Jeff Hampton, President, CIT Relay & Switch. "This award speaks to our innovative and customer-focused employees and to our ongoing partnership with Waytek in bringing valuable solutions to market."
A decisive factor in the Product of the Year Award was CIT Relay & Switch's collaborative approach in offering Waytek innovative product ideas and soliciting Waytek's input on product design. Other important factors included on-time product delivery and positive product performance feedback from Waytek's customers.
Learn more about the Picker Components PC775 series at https://www.waytekwire.com/products?pSearch=pc775
For more information about all Picker Components brand series distributed by Waytek, go to https://www.waytekwire.com/manf/141/Picker-Components/.
About Waytek
In 2020, Waytek marked 50 years as a company. Waytek is dedicated to quickly getting our customers in the specialty vehicle and equipment industries the quality electrical parts they need, when they need them, shipping more than 99 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* Waytek is a family-owned business supplying electrical parts to manufacturers and upfitters specializing in wire harnesses and mobile equipment including trucks, trailers, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, emergency vehicles, boats and more. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, Waytek is committed to making it easy for customers to source electrical parts.
About Picker Components and CIT Relay & Switch
CIT Relay & Switch manufacturers the Picker Components line of electro-mechanical and solid state relays. Its quality design and manufacturing standards have earned Picker a reputation of being a quality leader among relay suppliers.
CIT Relay & Switch, which acquired the Picker Components brand in 2020, manufactures a broad array of automotive, telecom, security, industrial, and audio thru-hole and surface mount switches and relays. The company's focus on customer service and quality combined with cost-effective manufacturing makes CIT the favorite choice for new design as well as second sourcing. Headquartered in Minnesota and renowned for its strong work ethic and technical capability, CIT offers its burgeoning customer base a flexible "can do" approach to relay and switch design. Learn more at https://citrelay.com/ and https://www.pickercomponents.com/.
*Orders entered by 3:00 p.m. EST.
