CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electrical components distributor Waytek, Inc. has presented Littelfuse with Waytek's Supplier of the Year Award for 2020. In addition, Waytek honored Gina Williams, North American Aftermarket Account Manager at Littelfuse, with Waytek's 2020 Exceptional Service Award.
The Supplier of the Year Award recognizes the long-time Waytek partner that has distinguished itself through ongoing commitment to excellence, collaboration, quality performance improvement, and outstanding service to Waytek customers.
The Exceptional Service Award honors the employee at a partner organization who has done the most to go "above and beyond" in collaborating with Waytek to deliver exceptional service to Waytek customers.
Littelfuse has long been a leader among Waytek's suppliers, providing high-quality power distribution modules, fuses and fuse holders, electrical switching devices, and other circuit protection and battery management products to Waytek customers.
"Littelfuse has proven time and time again that they are capable of consistently delivering quality and best-in-class service," said Charlie Kanan, Waytek CEO. "We are truly fortunate to work with Littelfuse and with employees like Gina Williams, whose contributions have played a crucial role in supporting Waytek's goal of being the distributor of choice to our customers."
"We are honored to receive the Supplier of the Year award from Waytek, a great distribution partner to our commercial vehicle business," said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, it's a great honor to see Littelfuse associate Gina Williams recognized with the Waytek Exceptional Service Award. Both awards are a testament to the hard work and commitment of our global teams as they deliver the highest level of quality and service. We look forward to many years of collaboration, innovation, and excellence on behalf of Waytek and our mutual customers."
Littelfuse was selected for the Supplier of the Year Award by demonstrating high performance in areas such as innovation, quality, on-time delivery, and a long-term approach to Waytek's strategy. Williams was chosen for the Exceptional Service Award for performance in areas including responsiveness and proactive service, industry expertise, forging relationships with Waytek employees, and helping the two companies work together at a high strategic level.
For more information about Littelfuse products distributed by Waytek, go to https://www.waytekwire.com/products?pSearch=Littelfuse.
About Waytek
In 2020, Waytek marked 50 years as a company. Waytek is dedicated to quickly getting our customers in the specialty vehicle and equipment industries the quality electrical parts they need, when they need them, shipping more than 99 percent of in-stock orders the same day.* Waytek is a family-owned business supplying electrical parts to manufacturers and upfitters specializing in wire harnesses and mobile equipment including trucks, trailers, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, emergency vehicles, boats and more. With a mission to provide an exceptional customer experience, Waytek is committed to making it easy for customers to source electrical parts. Learn more at Waytekwire.com.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, Littelfuse partners with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, the company's products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets — everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.
*Orders entered by 3:00 p.m. EST.
Media Contact
Steve Green, Waytek, Inc., +1 612-364-5650, steve.green@waytekwire.com
Kristi Gloppen, Waytek, Inc., 612-289-7916, kgloppen@waytekwire.com
SOURCE Waytek, Inc.