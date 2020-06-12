CHARLESTON, S.C., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are Sharing Hope SC is utilizing Specialist Direct's Telepathology Solution for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) to improve organ transplantation rates. The Specialist Direct telepathology platform improves the speed, accuracy and consistency of liver and kidney biopsy interpretations to increase organ yield and save lives. Specialist Direct's solution includes portable whole slide imaging scanners that digitize pathology slides so they can be shared and analyzed instantly.
"We have found Specialist Direct to be a strong community partner and are impressed by their customer service, responsiveness and commitment to helping us fulfill our mission of saving lives and honoring legacies," said David DeStefano, President and Chief Executive Officer of We Are Sharing Hope SC. "We appreciate access to their skilled professionals when needed to help the recovery and transplantation process."
"Specialist Direct has had the great privilege of partnering alongside the We Are Sharing Hope SC team. It's been exciting to see the results of providing We Are Sharing Hope SC with diagnostic solutions that provide the consistency and dependability they need to recover more organs and save lives. We're thrilled to support them in the in the achievement of their mission," said W. Scott Rombach, CEO of Specialist Direct.
Specialist Direct's solution for We Are Sharing Hope supports their effort to recover organs 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Through cloud technology, studies are automatically routed to the appropriate medical specialists for real-time interpretations. Clinical information from hospitals across the State are transmitted to the Specialist Direct team so diagnostic interpretations are consistent and timely. Specialist Direct's image sharing platform and consistent reads allow for seamless collaboration between its medical specialists, OPOs and transplant surgeons.
ABOUT WE ARE SHARING HOPE SC
As the federally designated Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) for South Carolina, We Are Sharing Hope SC is responsible for facilitating the gift of life through organ and tissue donation throughout the state. In partnership with more than 80 hospitals, SHSC serves as the link between donor families and those awaiting a life-saving transplant.
ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT
Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.
