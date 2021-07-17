PASO ROBLES, Calif., July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Not every divorce is complex or even adversarial; there are many reasons that couples agree to separate or divorce. When a divorce doesn't require the expense of attorneys, it's possible to simply file all of the required documentation with the court and We Help You Legal of Paso Robles can help make that process easier to get done.
Even though the couple filing for a divorce might be in agreement about matters such as spousal support, child support, custody, visitation and how assets are divided, there are still certain court documents that need to be filed and processes that need to be followed. We Help You Legal assists people make sure that legal documentation is filed correctly and on time. Accuracy helps reduce the chances of delays due to documentation errors or late filings.
Other matters along with divorce that Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo offices of We Help You Legal can assist with include:
- Legal separation when certain matters such as support, and custody and visitation for children can be resolved. The couple remains legally married and cannot remarry during a legal separation.
- Annulment, when the marriage is declared void and not legally valid.
- Divorce, Legal Separation with no children and no property
- Divorce, Legal Separation with children or property
- Divorce, Legal Separation with children and property
- Assistance finishing an existing California Divorce or Legal Separation case; we require an initial review of all documents filed so far.
- Assistance preparing a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO) or Joinder to deal with retirement in a divorce or after a judgment has been entered.
A mutually agreed upon divorce or separation still comes with some stresses. Along with daily activities, explaining the separation to children, and some nervousness about what the future may hold, completing and filing court documents accurately and on time can add another layer or stress.
We Help You Legal has been assisting Central Coast residents with life's important legal documents for over 20 years. The staff specializes in Living Trust, Divorce, LLC/Corporation, and other legal document matters bringing an extensive level of experience and professionalism to every service. With offices located in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles there is no reason for divorce or other matter to be stressful.
We Help You legal is a "self-help" legal document assistance company that provides document preparation without the high cost of an attorney. We Help You Legal, Inc. is not a law firm. We cannot represent you in court, advise you about your legal rights or the law, or select forms for you.
