PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 9,500 consumers were polled for the study which ranks prominent brands on three factors –consumers' satisfaction with their most recent visit, their likelihood to return to the brand soon, and their trust in the brand. The study also uncovered brand rankings, consumers' preferences, delivery trends, and use of new technology.
Based on the findings, QSR brands that want to ensure their customer relationships outlast the coronavirus need to encourage complaints. When customers don't complain, it negates an opportunity to right the wrong, recover the customer, and encourage long-term trust. Further, a complaint not addressed at the moment reduces satisfaction by over 20% from already depressed levels, exacerbating the problem.
As the first line of defense, real-time "voice of the customer" feedback can be captured through multiple channels (offline and online) to make complaining convenient. According to Subbu Swamy, a Market Force data science expert, "If a customer can't reach you and resorts to complaining on social media, the damage is already done, and that customer is very unlikely to return for some time."
In other words, difficulty in accessing open communications channels drives customer attrition – in addition to magnifying negative evangelism on social media.
It's a stressful time for both restaurants and their customers. QSR brands that understand what their core guests want, and promptly deliver, have a greater chance of success. Following up on complaints with speedy resolutions, educating employees on guest recovery tactics, and improving processes are the real keys to keeping customers, building trust, and earning referrals.
Creating a proactive program to manage omnichannel customer complaints ensures that leaders receive insights to identify operational breakdowns and react quickly by understanding the overall customer experience, specifics like food quality, and growing channels including the digital experience.
