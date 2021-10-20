NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wealth Access, a customer data unification and enrichment platform that powers hyper-personalized client experiences for financial institutions, today announced it has launched Wealth Access for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to better understand their clients' and prospects' full financial pictures, enabling better engagement and conversation, and the ability to stay apprised of any material updates on their clients' balance sheets so they can proactively communicate about changes and provide recommendations.
As a light-touch platform, Wealth Access plugs in on top of an organization's existing systems to collect information across various departments and business lines. After ingesting data across those disparate sources, it then rationalizes, enriches, and serves up a complete financial picture for clients and prospects accessible by bankers, wealth advisors, financial institutions, and their customers.
Integrated directly with Salesforce, Wealth Access for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000MBh3yEAD.
Wealth Access for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud
Wealth Access digitally engages clients and prospects through a branded mobile app collecting financial account data and documents to create the client's complete living balance sheet and to drive actionable insights to wealth professionals.
Through the new Wealth Access for Salesforce app, Wealth Access enhances the financial professional experience by delivering transparent views into the financial balance sheets of clients and prospects. Additionally, the Wealth Access data in Financial Services Cloud can be incorporated into Tableau CRM for additional firm-level reporting and analytics.
Comments on the News
"Today's financial professionals are trying to cobble together a streamlined client journey from multiple prospecting, onboarding, financial planning and client management sources," explained Cameron Taylor, Chief Product Officer of Wealth Access. "We collaborated closely with our Client Advisory Board consisting of banks, trust companies, and some of the country's largest RIAs to guide us in establishing connectivity that would allow them to operate efficiently through a single user experience in either platform."
"The Wealth Access AppExchange integration is instrumental in helping our client-facing professionals better serve our customers, by enabling a more complete and transparent view into the financial make-up of the household or customer. The integration of two of our primary digital enterprise applications is a natural connection and we're excited to enable this for our field," said David Hanson, Chairman and CEO of Fulton Private Bank.
"At Commerce, we're creating a highly-customized and personalized digital experience for our customers using Wealth Access," said John Handy, CEO and President of Commerce Trust Company. "Connecting that unified data from Wealth Access into our Salesforce environment is a natural next step."
"Wealth Access for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by enabling a better investor experience," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
Additional Resources
About Wealth Access
Wealth Access is an enterprise customer data insights platform that works with financial services' existing books and records to enrich and unify data, generating deep insights that power hyper-personalized banking and wealth management experiences. By intelligently unifying records across multiple systems, Wealth Access creates living balance sheets that enable service teams to see each client's complete financial story and work across business lines to improve customer loyalty and drive higher revenue. As a result of its innovative enterprise-class solutions, Wealth Access today supports more than 200 customers with over $571 billion in assets on the company's platform, including several of the largest RIAs and banks in America.
Media Contact
David Benskin, Wealth Access, +1 615-500-5621, david@wealthaccess.com
SOURCE Wealth Access