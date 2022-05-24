Wealth Access welcomed 30 regional and super-regional banks and wealth management firms for two days of peer-to-peer discussions in Nashville to discuss unlocking new revenues through technology.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wealth Access, a customer data unification and enrichment platform that powers hyper-personalized client experiences for financial institutions, today announced the results of its annual Wealth Access Summit, attended this year by executives from 30 of the country's largest and most influential regional and super-regional banks and wealth management firms.
Much more than a thought leadership event, the Wealth Access Summit is a growth conference, where bank leaders meet to develop practical strategies for growing through innovation and using their data more effectively.
With peer-to-peer discussions led by Doug Fritz, co-founder and CEO of F2 Strategy, a financial services consultancy, the Wealth Access Summit gave attendees an opportunity to connect with each other to learn how their Digital Transformation initiatives are driving increased revenue among other high-growth banking organizations.
A key theme of the Summit was the importance of each bank owning their data and unifying it throughout a central data platform that integrates their books and records, while also integrating their full technology stack.
"We're a firm believer that banks can drive 80% of revenue growth from 20% of their customer base by offering a complete 360 degree view of their financial lives," said David Benskin, founder and CEO of Wealth Access. "To offer that view, though, they need technology partners who can deliver unified customer data that they can easily digest and view to create digital client experiences. And through those experiences, banks can capture more of the unrealized revenues already within their own four walls that are waiting to be discovered."
In addition to creating open conversations about how banks are now owning and unifying their customer data, another major theme of the Summit was how Wealth Access is working with other trusted partners, to deliver transformative digital experiences for banking customers.
With the API functionality shared by both Wealth Access and banking organizations can provide complete financial views across commercial, business, and personal banking lines with no loss of data or need to weigh down their customers with multiple logins.
Comments on the News
- "We had a very aggressive launch timeline and wanted to choose a technology partner who could match the speed with which we want to operate," said Farukh Khan, Senior Vice President, Head of Fifth Third Wealth and Asset Management Technology. "With its dedicated implementation team and Catalyst program, Wealth Access gave us the resources necessary to stand up Fifth Third Wealth Advisors quickly and with the integrations we needed from day one."
- "Open Banking has significantly increased our clients' data security and ability for them to share information with our advisors," said Dave Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of Fulton Bank/Fulton Financial Advisors. "Our digital client experience has taken a dramatic step in the right direction and the Wealth Access Client Portal, and ability to learn from other banks like ours are deploying the technology, is a big reason why."
- "I moderate dozens of open conversations each year, but the Wealth Access Summit was a unique experience. It's not often that you can connect so many influential bank organizations in one place for intimate discussions about their operations, technology solutions, and top growth opportunities," said Doug Fritz, CEO and co-founder of F2 Strategy. "It's critical that bank executives establish clear lines of communication with each other so they can solve problems in the industry collectively and the Summit allowed for that to happen."
- "For our clients that go to the on-line banking site (to do their on-line banking) we're working with Wealth Access to populate their wealth balances and wealth accounts in the on-line banking site so they can also get that experience in the on-line banking tool," said Troy Jordan, Managing Director, INTRUST Wealth & Retirement. "This experience will enable our Wealth Management business to expand to consumer and commercial banking clients."
- "Wealth Access is our center channel that enables us to capture what is within our four walls. It is the unifying force that aligns our banking line with our wealth management division and more, pulling all of our disparate systems together. It creates a single pane of glass experience both at the advisor as well as client levels," said Michael Wilson, Managing Director of Wealth Management, First Citizens Bank.
Additional Resources
About Wealth Access
Wealth Access is an enterprise customer data insights platform that works with financial services' existing books and records to enrich and unify data, generating deep insights that power hyper-personalized banking and wealth management experiences. By intelligently unifying records across multiple systems, Wealth Access creates living balance sheets that enable service teams to see each client's complete financial story and work across business lines to improve customer loyalty and drive higher revenue. As a result of its innovative enterprise-class solutions, Wealth Access today supports more than 200 customers with over $571 billion in assets on the company's platform, including several of the largest RIAs and banks in America.
Media Contact
