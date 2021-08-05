VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trulioo, the leading global identity verification company, today announced partnerships with three wealth management companies to help them meet compliance requirements and verify customers. Through the world's largest marketplace of identity data and services, Trulioo GlobalGateway delivers real-time identity checks that adhere to a diverse range of compliance requirements, prevent fraud and increase trust and safety online.
"Delivering positive digital experiences is vital to earning customer loyalty, especially when it comes to providing convenience and security," said Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo. "Management and brokerage firms rely on our identity verification technology and acumen to help stay on top of evolving regulations in today's digital borderless economy."
The three wealth management firms to select Trulioo for their global identity verification needs are:
- Mount Nico Corp, which specializes in brokerage services and is regulated by CySEC
- OBR Investments, a cross-platform trading platform that delivers insights and information about world markets
- Atomic Invest, a personalized investment-management-as-a-service API that allows companies to offer their end-users a disciplined way to invest with them
Trulioo enables organizations to take a risk-based approach to identity verification, allowing the customer to choose a balanced integration of human judgment and automated technology in the Customer Due Diligence process. GlobalGateway helps organizations meet Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering compliance requirements across jurisdictions and enables them to instantly verify over 5 billion customers in more than 195 countries.
