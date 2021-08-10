NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wealth-X, the world's leading provider of data and insight on the wealthy, today released the Spotlight on Private Jet Owners. Following a recent update and expansion of its global database, Wealth-X now covers more than $40bn in private aviation assets matched to wealthy individual owners. The Spotlight on Private Jet Owners examines the wealthy population that wholly own private aircraft, as well as those with fractional ownership, across a range of characteristics, enabling a deep understanding of who they are as a group.
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated economic and social developments, the market for private aviation has been largely resilient. The wealthy use private aviation for both business and leisure travel, benefiting from the flexibility, security, privacy, and status it confers.
Key insights covered in the Spotlight on Private Jet Owners include
- The global private jet market is dominated by North America, chiefly the US, with Europe as the second largest market.
- Full jet owners are, on average, $50 million wealthier than fractional jet owners.
- UHNW jet owners are male, self-made, and slightly older than the average UHNW individual.
- Very light and large jets are owned by wealthy individuals with a younger profile.
Download the complete Wealth-X Spotlight on Private Jet Owners here – https://bit.ly/3xuO5Om
