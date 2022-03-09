BOZEMAN, Mont., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --WealthVest has recently launched a new podcast called the Last Full Measure.
The first episode of The Last Full Measure is a historical overview of the Medal of Honor. The episode describes the history during the Civil War and how it has existed over the years. Subsequent episodes will be focused on stories of individual recipients and the Medal of Honor in popular culture.
The Last Full Measure can be found on the Apple podcast app, Spotify and Audible.
About WealthVest:
WealthVest is a financial services firm specializing in the distribution of high-quality fixed and indexed annuity products from top-rated insurance carriers. WealthVest designs, markets, and distributes these essential products throughout the nation and is soley focused on developing products with the highest consumer value.
WealthVest was founded in 2009 by former CEO of American Skandia, Wade Dokken, and former CEO of Hartford Life Limited, Europe, Lincoln Collins. From the beginning, WealthVest has provided financial professionals with thorough coaching, effective face-to-face sales training, marketing collateral, and thought leadership on retirement planning concepts and products of the highest consumer value – offering principal protection and lifetime guaranteed income.
