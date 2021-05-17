LONDON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tail Company has been creating lifelike, natural moving tails since 2005. Indeed, all of their research goes in to creating the best moving tails in the world. Worn everywhere - to give life to your Cosplay or fursona, and for daily life. Many thousands are worn every day around the world, at conventions and clubs, on TV and Film, and as a fashion accessory!
Their new offering is called miTail – and launched on Kickstarter 2 weeks ago. Funded in under 2 hours, it has already raised over $50,000, with pledges accelerating. With 2 weeks left to go, their goal of tailing-the-world seems in sight.
miTail features a whole host of upgrades to their wildly popular DIGITAiL. USB-C fast charging, Powerbank support (so you can keep going for up to 10 hours), Move mode, and many more. Just like all their tails, every one comes with a handmade customizable removable cover, so you can change it up, any time.
miTail is controlled by an app, for Android and iOS. This allows for new skills to be "beamed" to your tail when they get release. Recently, tails learned Gesture support and Move Mode. And Apple Watch support is coming soon. Best of all, miTail will sync with EarGear, the Tail Company's animatronic ears system!
Media Contact
Andrew Shoben, The Tail Company, +44 7968195687, press@thetailcompany.com
SOURCE The Tail Company