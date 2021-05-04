CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of six (6) issued U.S. patents, working alpha prototypes, proprietary software, parts, know-how, website and social media from Charm Alarm, LLC. The system can alert the user and sound a location alarm when there is a separation between the user and a valuable attached to an object monitor. A Market Research Future report shows the global wearable smart personal safety and security device market is estimated to reach a value of $5.5 billion by the end of 2025. According to the technology owner, Ms. Diane Jenkins, "the patented technology has the capability to complement and enhance the development of a wide variety of wearable technologies, adding value to strategic IP portfolios in the wearable space, a trending market which is currently growing at a rapid rate." The technology offers many advantages in the personal object alarm notification space and the entire portfolio is available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 143. One unique feature of this technology is its ability to be used independently, without the need for a smartphone. The technology in this portfolio will benefit suppliers and companies in a wide range of industries, such as travel wear, wearable security device providers, smart components manufacturers, wearable technology and smartphone manufacturers, smart jewelry manufacturers, and wearable medical alert systems.
