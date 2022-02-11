NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Wearables Market in US Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
- Segments: Product (smartwatches, wireless headphones, HMDs, smart bands, and others) and Distribution channel (online and offline)
The Wearables Market in US Share is expected to increase by USD 6.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 8.92% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Wearables Market in US
Vendor Insights-
The wearables market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Alphabet Inc.- The company offers wearables such as Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, and Fitbit Versa 2.
- Fossil Group Inc.- The company offers wearables such as Gen 5, Gen 5E, Fossil Sport Smartwatch Black Silicone, GEN 6, and many more.
- Garmin Ltd.- The company offers wearables such as Vivoactive, Venu, Forerunner, Instinct, Fenix, and many more.
Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
The wearables market share growth in the US by the smartwatches segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand for smartwatches in developing countries such as China, South Korea, and India owing to the substantial improvement in lifestyles and consumer preferences, especially among the middle-class population. This increase in watch production has increased the demand for smartwatches, which, in turn, has spurred the growth of the smartwatch market in the US.
Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-
- Wearables Market in US Driver:
- Growing preference for wearables electronic devices for payment:
Wearables electronic device manufacturers are integrating Near-field communication (NFC) technology as a standard into most devices to enable contactless payment by a direct tap and pay via a POS (point of sale) terminal. The rising popularity of this method is attributed to the growing adoption of contactless payment across the US. The growing adoption of contactless payment is increasing the number of partnerships among the market participants to facilitate the use of wearables electronic payment devices. Owing to the growing adoption of contactless payment through wearables electronic devices, vendors such as Apple Inc., Samsung Group, Garmin Ltd., and Xiaomi Inc. are increasingly integrating the contactless payment feature into their offerings, which is expected to positively impact the wearables market growth in the US during the forecast period.
- Wearables Market in US Trend:
- Integration of AI in wearable medical devices:
Technologies such as system-on-chip (SoC) and chip-scale package (CSP) enable manufacturers to shrink the size of wearable devices. Technological advancements such as 32-bit ARM architecture and wireless technologies, including ANT+ and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), are helping the manufacturers to design wearables medical devices that consume low power and have longer battery life. For instance, Quell, developed by NeuroMetrix, is the world's first FDA-approved wearables medical device designed to reduce pain. It is lightweight, recommended by doctors, and provides relief from chronic pain without using any drugs. This will encourage other key vendors to introduce such products and integrate AI in wearable medical devices which will positively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Here are Some Similar Topics-
IoT Chip Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The internet of things chip market share is expected to increase by USD 10.37 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.59%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
Internet of Things Enabled Industrial Wearables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market has the potential to grow by USD 1.96 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 26.82%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
Wearables Market in US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 6.85 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.99
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- HMDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Fossil Group Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Motorola Mobility LLC
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Group Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearables-market-in-the-us-by-product-and-distribution-channel--market-size-share--trends-analysis-report--segment-forecasts-2022-2026-301480029.html
SOURCE Technavio