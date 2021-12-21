NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America for the wearables market. The US and Canada are the key markets for wearables in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The presence of a well-developed communication network infrastructure and the increasing adoption of the contactless payment method will facilitate the wearables market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The wearables market is set to grow by USD 23.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70%. Also, the wearables market to record 5.11% of Y-O-Y growth rate as per the Technavio reports.
The wearables market covers the following areas:
The wearables market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The growing preference for wearables devices for payment is notably driving the wearable electronics market growth, although factors such as the growing market for counterfeit products may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This wearables market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (smartwatches, wireless headphones, HMDs, smart bands, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The wearables market share growth by the smartwatches segment will be significant for revenue generation. One of the major factors driving the demand for smartwatches is the growing number of partnerships between market vendors and market participants from various industries. Collaborations and partnerships with market participants allow vendors to upgrade their products with innovative features and advanced technologies and leverage their technical expertise to develop innovative products and capture more market share.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The wearable electronics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products and increasing their R&D investments to compete in the market.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The wearables market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Wearables Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 23.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.11
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Canada, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized
